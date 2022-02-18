Funk in dispute: Kondzilla Records partners break up and fight over the name of the company | Music

Kondzilla, the best known brand of funk in SP, is the center of a dispute between the two partners of the company that takes care of the management of some of the greatest artists of the style. There are 50 artists in the cast, such as Kevinho, Kekel, Jottapê, Lexa, Tainá Costa, Fióti, Lan and Dani Russo. The two partners are:

Konrad Dantas, who goes by the nickname Kondzilla and founded the company in 2012, initially as a music video production company;

Marcelo Portuga, who joined Konrad in 2017 to found an artist management company, Kondzilla Records.

THE g1 met Portuga at an event for Kondzilla’s biggest rival, GR6. He said he will continue with the agency and its 50 artists, but using the name KZMP Records. Konrad says he has no right to use any other name in the company other than Kondzilla.

The dispute became apparent to all funk fans in early 2022 when Kondzilla Records’ social media came up under another name, KZMP Records. On Instagram alone, there are more than 2.5 million followers. The nets are played by Marcelo Portuga.

Kondzilla has 4 areas of activity:

Kondzilla Filmes – audiovisual production, initial area of ​​activity. They make not only clips, but also series, such as the hit “Sintonia”, in partnership with Netflix. Konrad is the founder and director of this area.

product licensing

Kondzilla Portal – news

Kondzilla Records – artist agency, record label and music publisher, created in partnership by the two. It is in this activity, carried out by a separate company, with Portuga and Konrad as partners, that the dispute takes place.

Portuga was a partner at GR6, a competitor of Kondzilla, until 2017. He broke with the company and took some of the artists, including the famous MC Kevinho, joined the owner of the largest funk video channel in Brazil and founded Kondzilla Records.

Portuga’s break with GR6 and his union with Kondzilla was a revolution in SP funk, and marked a moment of expansion and dispute between the two companies. There was even an “MC hiring war”.

Before that, GR6 and Kondzilla were partners. The first managed the greatest artists; the second produced the biggest clips. When Portuga broke with GR6 and opened a singer agency sector in Kondzilla, the war began.

Rodrigo Oliveira, owner of GR6, fought back, and also started investing in clips. In June 2019, the g1 told how he managed to take part of Kondzilla’s audience on YouTube and heat up the battle between the two biggest funk companies in SP.

Last week, GR6 announced the signing of MC Dede from Kondzilla Records. Portugal got closer to Rodrigo, like the g1 proved at the GR6 event.

Portuga says he is “reviewing the terms of society” with Konrad Dantas. He declined to go into details about the reason for the disagreement with Konrad, but stated that dropping the Kondzilla Records name was not a sudden decision, and the wear and tear has been going on for a long time.

The Portuguese lawyer, Pedro Vale, says that, in practice, the record company only started to use another name – which is, by the way, the company’s original registered name, KZMP. It continues in full activity with its cast of artists.

Pedro states that the adjustment of the terms of the partnership between the two is being done directly and there is no legal dispute.

Konrad says it has to have the Kondzilla brand

Through an emailed statement, Konrad says he does not agree with the activity of the company under the name KZPM. He read the text, signed by his lawyer, Caio Mariano:

“The KondZilla Records brand is the central element of the businesses developed by the companies owned by Konrad Dantas and Marcelo Augusto Gonçalves (Portuga). The use of any other brand violates the contractual rules established by the partners, unless approved by both, which did not happen . Therefore, they can only operate under the KondZilla Records brands.”

Konrad said, through his press office, that he would “take steps” to stop the company’s use of the KZMP brand, but declined to say what kind of measures he would take.

Pedro Vale told g1 that the company will continue using the registered name KZMP and that there are no documents that prove the contractual obligation to use the name Kondzilla Records, contrary to what the statement sent by Konrad’s lawyer says.