Gafisa (GFSA3), by Nelson Tanure, confirms conversation with brMalls (BRML3), from malls

The construction company Gafisa (GFSA3), controlled by businessman Nelson Tanure, admitted that it has conversations with the shopping mall company brMalls (BRML3) in search of opportunities to expand its business, as revealed by a report by the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) on Monday, 14.

“(Gafisa) has conversations with several market players in order to identify opportunities, which include brMalls, as well as other companies in the segment, even seeking to develop its property business unit, with no documents having been signed so far”, said the builder in a note.

Under Tanure’s command, Gafisa set up, in 2020, an investment arm in commercial properties to complement the company’s traditional activities in the field of residential developments. He has already purchased the Jardim Guadalupe and Fashion Mall malls, both in Rio.

Tanure’s assessment is that the business of building and selling apartments goes through many ups and downs, which makes Gafisa’s results very unstable – even more so now with the cycle of high interest rates in the country, which tends to cool down the real estate sales. Malls, in turn, generate more stable revenue from rents charged monthly to tenants.

At Gafisa, the commercial properties arm is run by the executive Guilherme Pesenti, who was with Tanure at PetroRio and is also a member of the board of Copel (CPLE6), which also received investment from the businessman.

