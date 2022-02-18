Giant strawberry in Israel wins Guinness record as the heaviest in the world | agribusiness

An Israeli farmer has grown the heaviest strawberry in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

“It was exciting. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said Chahi Ariel, who found the record-breaking strawberry on the Ariel family farm, located in the Kadima-Zoran local council, a year ago.

At 289 grams, the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a berry of that varietysaid Nir Dai, a strawberry researcher and breeder at Israel’s Volcani Institute, where the variety was developed.

The strawberry was 18 cm long, 4 cm thick and 34 cm in circumference, according to the logbook website. It looked like several fruits merged into the lid of green leaves, forming the shape of a hand fan.

Cold weather conditions in early 2021 slowed the ripening process of the strawberry, allowing it to continue gaining weight, Ariel added.

This type of strawberry, called Ilan, tends to grow a lot, and temperature greatly affects its growth, Dai said. The fruit is heavier in winter and can weigh up to 60 grams.he added.

The giant strawberry was found a year ago and kept in a freezer until now, when the record was confirmed, Ariel said.

The previous record was held by a Japanese farmer who discovered a strawberry weighing 250 grams in his harvest in 2015.