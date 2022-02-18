Gol maintenance center will remain in Belo Horizonte for at least another 20 years





Belo Horizonte International Airport has just renewed its partnership with Gol and will continue to house Gol Aerotech, the largest Aircraft Maintenance Center in Latin America for the next 20 years.

The company currently has around 700 direct employees and operates in the maintenance of Gol aircraft, in addition to offering its expertise in services to the external demand existing in airlines around the world. The space can house up to seven aircraft simultaneously for services and has interior workshops, engines, wheels, brakes, among others.

Celso Ferrer, Vice President of Operations at Gol, André Cruz, Executive Director of Technical Operations at Gol Aerotech, Carlos Alberto Costa, Director of Maintenance and Repairs at Gol Aerotech, and Herlichy Bastos, Director of Operations at BH Airport.





“We are very honored with the renewal of this contract and with having Gol as a partner. Our expectation is to further strengthen this link. Belo Horizonte International Airport has a privileged strategic location and is in the center of the country, which contributes to the maintenance work of the company and also of the other airlines. We are ready to contribute to the success of companies in the sector. Let’s go together”points out Herlichy.

“Our partnership with BH Airport continues for another 20 years and we are very excited about the future prospects for Gol Aerotech. The goal is to improve ourselves more and more and conquer new markets. Our growth potential is enormous, we are improving and seeking new certifications to serve our customers with excellence”, says André Cruz, Gol’s Executive Director of Technical Operations.

