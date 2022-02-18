Google and Apple are together taking down Facebook; see how

After Apple made Meta lose BRL 51 billion, Google hits Zuckerberg hard

Google plans to restrict cross-app tracking on mobile devices that use the Android operating system;

The move will likely affect Meta’s business model, reducing the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram ads;

The news comes after Apple began allowing iPhone users to opt out of cross-app tracking last year;

Google said on Wednesday that it plans to restrict cross-app tracking on mobile devices that use its Android operating system – a move that is likely to affect Meta’s business model, reducing the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram ads.

The news comes after Apple began allowing iPhone users to opt out of tracking between apps last year — a move Meta said during an earnings call earlier this month would cost the social media giant BRL 51 billion in 2022.

Meta shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday morning after Google revealed its plans, adding to a 33% drop last month that wiped out more than R$1.5 trillion from the market cap of Meta. company.

“This is another blow to Facebook,” Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives told The Post. “Google and Apple are together taking down Facebook in a way the Beltway could only dream of.”

Apple’s privacy changes have made it more difficult for Meta to target ads to iPhone users, for example, hitting an Instagram user with an ad for the same pair of jeans she previously viewed on another site.

As a result, advertisers were forced to spend more money on less effective ads to potential customers through Meta’s apps – potentially leading some companies to put their ad dollars elsewhere.

Adding similar restrictions to Android devices could be equally damaging to Meta, which relies heavily on digital ad revenue despite Mark Zuckerberg’s attempt to migrate to the metaverse.

In a blog post announcing Google’s plans, the company’s vice president of Android product management, Anthony Chavez, wrote that digital advertising plays a “key role” in supporting the internet.”

These solutions will limit the sharing of user data with third parties and will operate without cross-application identifiers, including advertising ID,” Chavez said.

But the company has also promised to work with digital advertising companies and appeared to suggest its changes won’t be as disruptive or abrupt as those made by Apple.

In response to Google’s plans, Facebook’s vice president of enterprise product advertising and marketing Graham Mudd played well in a tweet that Meta said represented his official statement.

“Encouraging to see this long-term collaborative approach to Google’s privacy protection personalized advertising,” said Mudd. “We look forward to continuing to work with them and the industry on privacy-enhancing technology through industry groups.”