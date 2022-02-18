Google launches system for old computers

Google announced on Tuesday (15) a free version of the new version of Chrome OS: Chrome OS Flex. The software is offered as an alternative to “up” older computers that are underperforming.

Designed for both businesses and schools, the operating system is designed to run on older computers, including older MacBook models, and can be installed in minutes, according to the company.

In addition, Google bought Neverware, the company that owns CloudReady technology – a type of operating system that allows old devices to be turned into “Chrome devices”.

With that, there is a buzz about where we can see Chrome OS and its future in the computing business. It is worth remembering that this will not be the first time that Chrome OS appears on devices that did not come with it installed from the factory.

“We’ve worked hard to integrate the benefits of CloudReady into a new version of Chrome OS,” the company told The Verge.

What changes?

In practice, little changes. Google told The Verge that Chrome OS Flex will be identical to Chrome OS on a Chromebook. However, some features may vary depending on the computer hardware used, which makes it necessary to always be aware.

You can now try Chrome OS Flex on your own. To do this, just go to the Chrome Enterprise website.

As the operating system is still in early access mode, bugs may be found. A tip to avoid problems is to boot ChromeOS Flex directly from a USB drive before installing it on the machine.

ChromeOS is an operating system based on Google’s browser. Most of the functions are done online.

For those looking to work, for example, there is easy access to the company’s office suite, with Google Docs and Google Sheets, for example. Also, the computer boot is usually very fast.