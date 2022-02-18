Government opens 250 vacancies for training health professionals in leprosy

The Government of Mato Grosso, through the State Department of Health (SES-MT), and in partnership with the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT), opens 250 vacancies for the first training class in diagnosis and treatment of leprosy. Applications can be made until February 24th and classes are scheduled for March 1st.

The vacancies are intended for professionals with higher education who work in the Primary Health Care of the municipalities. The course will have a workload of 30 hours of distance learning (EAD) and 8 hours of practical classes. The student certified in EAD may or may not opt ​​for the practical class, scheduled for the second semester of this year.



For the first group of the course, vacancies were made available to the municipalities that host the Regional Health Offices (ERS), which are: Porto Alegre do Norte, São Félix do Araguaia, Barra do Garças, Água Boa, Colíder, Diamantino and Juara. The certification will be issued by UFMT to participants who obtain a frequency greater than 75% of the workload and a final average equal to or greater than 6.0.

According to the coordinator of Attention to Chronic Diseases, Ana Carolina Landgraf, Mato Grosso is hyperendemic and takes the 1st position in the country with the highest number of leprosy cases among all states, which is why it is important to adhere, in February, to the “Don’t Forget Leprosy” campaign focused on guiding health professionals in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

“It is a neglected disease worldwide, marked by myths and prejudices that still need to be overcome, because they impact on the delay of diagnosis and treatment. We understand that this course will contribute to advancing in the dialogue with health professionals and partners who already have successful experiences and international recognition in the fight against leprosy. It is a way to reflect on our practices and better accommodate the needs of the population of Mato Grosso”.

For more information about registration, contact the server Aline Régia: [email protected]; (65) 98128-9502.



