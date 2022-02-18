Guedes says the government will launch a R$ 100 billion package in credit for micro and small companies

Launch should take place next week; idea is to renew Pronampe and Peac

DIDA SAMPAIO / ESTADÃO CONTENTS

Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes



The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes announced, this Wednesday, the 16th, the launch of a package that will have BRL 100 billion in credit To the individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), in addition to small and medium entrepreneurs. The idea is to renew the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) and the Emergency Credit Access Program (PEAC). The creation of a microcredit line offered by Caixa Econômica is also planned for MEI and informal people who have their own business. The program is expected to be made official as early as next week.

The announcement of the new package was made during a lunch with members of the National Union of Trade and Services Entities, in Brasilia. the president of Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci, said that the meeting was positive and that the minister is optimistic about the economy. “We left very happy and optimistic because the minister said that this measure will be launched next week and will also provide for the repayment of debts that have already been contracted. With this, we can continue to continue the growth of the sector, which was very robust in the second half of last year and has everything to be like this in 2022”, he said.

*With information from reporter Fernando Martins