Haddad draws with Alckmin and leads in the other scenarios in SP

An Ipespe poll released today shows that ex-mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) is tied with ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) in the electoral race for the government of the state of São Paulo, both reaching 20% ​​of voting intentions. In the other scenarios in which he is tested by the survey, without mentioning Alckmin’s name, the PT leads.

In the scenario with Alckmin and Haddad in the dispute, Márcio França (PSB), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (without a party) appear next, with 12%, 10% and 7%, respectively. The three are therefore tied within the margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Freitas is President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) favorite to occupy the Bandeirantes Palace. Also within the margin of error, he is tied with vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who has the support of governor João Doria (PSDB), and 3% of voting intentions.

Freitas and Garcia still tie in the margin of error with former Education Minister Abraham Weintraub (Brasil 35), who has 2%, and with Vinicius point (New), which has 1%.

See below the 1st scenario tested by the research

Fernando Haddad (PT): 20%

Geraldo Alckmin (no party): 20%

Márcio França (PSB): 12%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 10%

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (no party): 7%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 3%

Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35): 2%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

None/White/Null: 19%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 6%

In the other scenarios tested by Ipespe in which Haddad is present, PT leads in all. Without Alckmin, the former mayor gets 28% of the voting intentions.

See below the 2nd scenario tested by the research

Fernando Haddad (PT): 28%

Márcio França (PSB): 18%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 11%

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (without party): 10%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 5%

None/White/Null: 24%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4%

In the scenario, without Haddad, Alckmin and Boulos, Márcio França leads with 31% and Tarcísio is left with 15%.

See below the 3rd scenario tested by the research

Márcio França (PSB): 31%

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (without party): 15%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 6%

None/White/Null: 40%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 8%

In the scenario without Alckmin, França and Boulos, Haddad extends the advantage to 33%. Tarcisio reaches 16%.

See below the 4th scenario tested by the research

Fernando Haddad (PT): 33%

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (no party): 16%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 7%

None/White/Null: 39%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 6%

Haddad and Tarcísio do better when supported

The 5th scenario tested by the Ipespe survey places candidates with observations of support they have or may receive. Listed with the support of Lula and Alckmin, Haddad has 38% of voting intentions. Tarcísio, with Bolsonaro’s support, reaches 25%.

See below the result of the 5th scenario tested by the survey

Haddad, supported by Lula and Alckmin: 38%

Tarcisio. supported by Bolsonaro: 25%

Rodrigo Garcia, supported by Doria: 10%

None/White/Null: 23%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4%

Spontaneous search

In spontaneous research, when respondents do not receive any prior list of candidates to choose from, all candidates are tied within the margin of error.

See the result below

Fernando Haddad (PT): 6%

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (without party): 5%

João Doria (PSDB): 4%

Márcio França (PSB): 4%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 3%

Geraldo Alckmin (no party): 2%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 1%

None/White/Null: 13%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 64%

The names of Abraham Weintraub (Brasil 35) and Vinícius Poit (Novo) were mentioned, but they did not reach 1%.

Haddad and Alckmin have higher rejections

The Ipespe survey also measured the probability of voting for each candidate. The result shows that Haddad and Alckmin have the highest rejections. For both, 52% of respondents said they would not vote at all.

In the case of PT, 21% said they could vote for him and 21% said they would definitely vote. For the former toucan, 25% said they could vote for him and 16% said they would definitely vote.

The survey was carried out from the 14th to the 16th of February. 1,000 respondents were interviewed throughout the state of São Paulo aged 16 and over. The interviews were by telephone. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.5%. The registration of the survey with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is SP03574/2022.

THE Ipespe (Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research) is a research company founded in 1986 and based in Recife. The institute usually conducts election polls by telephone. Operators call voters selected according to the distribution of the entire Brazilian electorate and ask them about their electoral preferences.