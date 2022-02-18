Hairdresser who saved man stranded in a truck had his house destroyed by landslide in Petrópolis; VIDEO | Mountain Region

The storm has already left more than 100 dead and caused hundreds of people to leave their homes, like Fabrício who is at a friend’s house. A lifelong resident of the city, he saw the tragedy of 2011 up close, but reveals he has never seen anything like it happen this week.

“A barrier had already fallen at my house in 2019, because in Morin it rains a lot. But seeing Rua do Imperador like that, I’m 1.81 and the water hitting my neck, I’ve never seen it”, he says.

In Fabrício’s house, the back part, the bathroom and a bedroom were broken. In addition to loose rocks on top and a lot of dirt.

“I don’t know where I’m going to get the money to build a retaining wall,” he says.

He said that a woman from São Paulo got in touch and made an online crowdfunding to help him rebuild the house.

On the day of the tragedy, on Tuesday (15), Fabrício was in the salon where he works in the city center when it started to rain and saw three men stranded on top of a truck and went down to help.

“I didn’t feel anything, you just go. You just want to help, you don’t think about anything. I have the following thought, no one is better than anyone else. So, no one’s life is worth less or more than mine. I looked at water, I saw people trapped in the car and I just took it and got out. When I saw it I was already throwing rope at people”, says Fabrício.

Images taken on Tuesday (15) during the storm show the exact moment the hairdresser went to the water and helped the man out. (see video below).

In the video, it is possible to see that two men manage to get off the truck with the help of a rope that residents threw. Another one is on top of the bucket, while the water increases. He can only leave when Fabricio approaches and helps him.

He gets out of the truck and holds on to the rope, until Fabricio hugs him and they go together to a safe place.

Fabricio says he was never afraid, it didn’t even cross his mind. His only desire was to help.

“The water could take me away at any moment, that was the only thing I thought about. But as I said before, nobody’s life is better than mine, we are all equal before God and we have to do what possible and impossible to help people”, he says.

The record was made by Ângelo Anacleto da Silva, 33, who works as social media at Fabrício Guerra’s beauty salon. For Ângelo, Fabricio is a hero.

“I ran, got my cell phone and started recording. He went to the guy and I thought ‘I need to register this moment, I need to show that this guy is good, how good his heart is’. He is a hero”, said Ângelo. .

Who also witnessed the scene was Kamila Valério, 27 years old.

“I was in the building next door, I was seeing everything as soon as it started. There was a truck with 3 people on top of the bucket and they believed that the water would not reach them due to the height of the truck”, said Kamila.