Hashdex’s DEFI11 cryptocurrency ETF debuts today after raising BRL 55.5 million

DEFI11, the seventh cryptocurrency index fund (ETF) on the Brazilian stock exchange, begins trading this Thursday (17th), the fourth of the manager Hashdex. The new product is the second in the country that tracks the performance of digital assets in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The ETF raised an initial amount of BRL 55.5 million, which represents just over 10% of the manager’s initial forecast, which was BRL 500 million.

Developed in partnership with global crypto index provider CF Benchmarks, DEFI11 will mirror the “CF DeFi Modified Composite Index”, an index that initially has 12 assets, divided into three categories.

The first group is the financial services protocols, which includes: Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Maker (MKR), Yearn Finance (YFI), Curve (CRV), Synthetix (SNX) and Amp (AMP).

The second is the group of data, identity verification and scalability protocols, which Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK) and The Graph (GRT) are all part of.

The basket of assets is completed by Ethereum (ETH), the only crypto in the category of blockchain platforms where transactions are validated and recorded.

XP, Itaú BBA and Banco Genial were the coordinators of the ETF offering, which has a total management fee of 1.3%.

In addition to DEFI11, Hashdex has three more ETFs available, including HASH11, the first cryptocurrency ETF in Brazil and Latin America. In just nine months of existence, the index fund accumulated 130,000 shareholders last year and surpassed the traditional BOVA11 in the preference of B3 investors, occupying second place on the Brazilian stock exchange.

In the DeFi segment, the manager QR Asset ended up taking the lead and last week launched QDFI11, which became the first ETF of its kind in the country. Since its launch, the fund has moved around R$9 million, according to the company.

The product, which tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index, is available to the general public and has a management fee of 0.9% per year.

DeFi-class crypto assets have a market cap of $142.3 billion, according to data from aggregator CoinMarketCap, driven by the adoption of intermediary-free lending and income protocols.

The amount deposited by investors in DeFi projects grew nearly 13-fold in 2021, from $18.7 billion on Jan. 1 to $242.2 billion on Dec.

