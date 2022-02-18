Heart Attack: Lesser Known Symptoms of a Heart Attack | Health

Thousands of lives could be saved if people knew how to spot the first signs of a heart attack. That’s what the United Kingdom’s public health system (NHS) claims.

British doctors are campaigning for people to be more attentive to the first common symptoms of a heart attack, such as sweating and chest tightness — in case they appear, call the emergency number (192, in Brazil).

The campaign was launched after a survey showed that just under half of people could identify some of the signs.

In the survey, conducted with 2,000 participants, only 41% said they knew that sweating was one of the first symptoms, while only 27% were aware that dizziness, feeling weak or uncomfortable were also common.

The overall survival rate for people who have a heart attack is seven in 10, rising to nine in 10 for those seeking early hospital treatment.

The new NHS campaign asks people to call the emergency number if they experience common early symptoms that could indicate a heart attack, including sweating, discomfort and tightness in the chest.

According to the NHS, symptoms of a heart attack can include:

Chest pain — a feeling of pressure, heaviness, tightness, or compression in the chest;

Pain elsewhere in the body — it may feel like the pain is spreading from the chest to the arms (usually the left arm is affected, but it can affect both arms), jaw, neck, back, and abdomen

Feeling dizzy or dizzy;

Sweating;

Shortness of breathe;

Feeling sick or vomiting;

A strong feeling of anxiety (similar to having a panic attack)

Coughing or wheezing;

Although chest pain is often intense, some people may experience only a mild pain, similar to indigestion.

While the most common symptom of a heart attack in men and women is chest pain, women are more likely to experience other symptoms, such as shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, said thousands of deaths could be prevented with early treatment if people recognized these vital signs.

“Sadly, cardiovascular disease causes a quarter of all deaths in the country, and we’ve identified this as the biggest area where we can save lives in the next decade.”

“It can be easy to dismiss early symptoms as they don’t always seem severe, but it’s never too early to dial 999 (the UK emergency number) in this circumstance – and the quicker you act, the greater the chance of a full recovery. .”

The campaign also seeks to raise awareness about cardiac arrest — which is not the same as a heart attack. Often there is no sign of cardiac arrest, and the person quickly loses consciousness.

People who suffer a cardiac arrest usually die within minutes if left untreated. A heart attack can lead to cardiac arrest.

The campaign received support from celebrities such as “One Foot in the Grave” actor Richard Wilson and “Sky Sports” presenter Peter Dale, known as Tubes.

“I’ve struggled with the health of my heart for a while, and ever since I had a heart attack, it’s really opened my eyes to the impact it’s had on my life,” says Wilson.