Heart attack: the lesser known symptoms of heart attack

Thousands of lives could be saved if people knew how to spot the first signs of a heart attack. That’s what the United Kingdom’s public health system (NHS) claims.

British doctors are campaigning for people to be more attentive to the first common symptoms of a heart attack, such as sweating and chest tightness — in case they appear, call the emergency number (192, in Brazil).

The campaign was launched after a survey showed that just under half of people could identify some of the signs.

In the survey, conducted with 2,000 participants, only 41% said they knew that sweating was one of the first symptoms, while only 27% were aware that dizziness, feeling weak or uncomfortable were also common.

