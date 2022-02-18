Heloísa smells rotten and unravels Elisa’s murder; see· TV news

Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) will sniff out the lie of Matias (Antonio Calloni) in Beyond the Illusion. Violeta’s sister (Malu Galli) will hear Augusta (Olívia Araújo) confessing that she suspects that the judge killed Elisa (Larissa Manoela) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. To unravel the murder, the woman will pressure her brother-in-law mercilessly during one of his schizophrenic attacks.

Isadora’s mother (Sofie Budke/Larissa Manoela) will move to Afonso’s (Lima Duarte) plantation after Matias is admitted to a sanatorium. In time, however, he will be discharged from the hospital and will return to live with his family. This will not mean that he will be cured: the outbreaks will get more and more constant and worse.

In scenes scheduled to air this Friday (18) , Augusta, distraught, will confess to Manuela (Mariah da Penha) that she suspects Matias killed his own daughter – and it was guilt that led the boss to that situation. After all, the housekeeper learned that the first forensic report did not find David’s (Rafael Vitti) fingerprints on the murder weapon.

“I don’t know if Davi is really guilty. I knew the boy. He would have been incapable of stealing or killing in cold blood, as Dr. Matias accused him. I believe that it was the father himself who shot his daughter. Unintentionally, but it was . And then he went crazy, with so much guilt”, says the employee.

Heloísa will try to extract truth from Matias

Afonso’s daughter will hear everything and will not feel sorry for her brother-in-law as she presses him for the truth – even with the distraught judge, struggling in bed. Out of his mind, the law graduate will complain that he has not been invited to the party he imagines is taking place on the farm.

The assassin’s frailty will only serve as an impetus for Violeta’s sister. “Talk to me, Matias. What did you do to stop Elisa from running away with the magician?”, she will shout. “I didn’t do anything, carambola! He did it! He stole my gun and killed Elisa!”, stammered the culprit.

Paloma Duarte’s character will push the judge to the limit. “Are you sure you didn’t shoot it?”, he will press. The man will continue with his beak closed, but the farmer will not give up on unraveling the crime once and for all.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa. The turn will take place next Saturday (19).

