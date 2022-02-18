‘History can repeat itself, even worse’, says Bolsonaro on visit to Jewish memorial

On a visit to the memorial to the Jews killed in World War II on the banks of the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, President Jair Bolsonaro said that anyone who believes that history cannot repeat itself is mistaken. The statement was published as a video this Friday morning (18) by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of the chief executive, in the twitter.

“Whoever thinks that history cannot repeat itself is completely wrong. History can repeat itself, even worse,” Bolsonaro said. The video features images of the president on the banks of the Danube, interspersed with scenes of shoes fixed in place, as a way of remembering the way Jews were killed in World War II.







The video is 42 seconds long and also has sentences explaining why the shoes are on the floor by the river. The official name of the memorial opened in 2005 in the Hungarian capital is Shoes on the Danube Bank, or Shoes on the Danube Bank, in free translation.

“Jews were forced to undress and take off their shoes. Then they were shot in the back on the bank of the Danube. Subsequently, their bodies fell into the river and were carried away by the current,” the video says.











Hungary and Russia





Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Budapest this morning (17). He met with Hungarian President János Áder and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The leaders talked about the environment, international agreements and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The Brazilian Chief Executive took part in a ceremony to sign international acts of cooperation with Orbán.

Earlier, the president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Bolsonaro praised the dialogue with the country, defended the sovereignty of nations and the commitment to peace. The Brazilian president also thanked Putin for defending Brazil’s sovereignty in the Amazon.





Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia came amid tensions between the country and Ukraine. Even aware of the risks of the trip due to the threat of invasion of the neighboring country by Russian troops, the Brazilian leader decided to keep the visit to respond to an invitation made by Putin.

At the closed-door meeting, the heads of state discussed bilateral trade and alliances in areas such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, information and communication technologies, health research and oceans.

Bolsonaro’s visit to Europe earned Brazil an amendment protocol and three memoranda. The texts to which the R7 had access cover the areas of humanitarian cooperation, water resources management and defense.

With Russia, the government signed a protocol to amend the agreement on mutual protection of classified information, signed on August 13, 2008. The text of Lula’s administration (PT) talks about the mutual interest in guaranteeing the protection of classified information within the scope of of political, technical-military, economic and other cooperation.





The signatories of the amendment protocol are Augusto Heleno, head of the Institutional Security Office, and Sergeyevich Alpatov, internal director of the Russian Federal Security Service. The objective is to adapt the agreement to current Brazilian legislation — with the types reserved, secret and top secret.

With Hungary, the government signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of humanitarian cooperation. The instrument promotes actions for the exchange of information and knowledge, as well as experiences and technical resources.

The meeting also resulted in a memorandum of understanding on water resources management and sanitation. The focus is to share experiences and promote the strengthening of bilateral actions in the sector, such as legal and economic regulation, training, management models and governance systems, economic and financial sustainability, among others.





Finally, a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation was also signed. In this case, the objective is to promote exchange with an emphasis on the areas of research and development, logistical support and the acquisition of military products and services.

In the Hungarian cases, the memoranda were signed by the Brazilian ministers Braga Netto (Defense) and Carlos França (Foreign Affairs) and by the Hungarian ministers Tibor Benkö (Defense) and Péter Szijjártó (Foreign Affairs and Trade).