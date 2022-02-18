Hospital Ramos inaugurates new structures and new concept in hospital hospitality

A new concept emerges in the health of the Discovery Coast. This Friday (11/02) Hospital Ramos, in Eunápolis, delivered its new structure with 122 beds to the community, meeting the new model of Hospitality Hospitality. The new wings were meticulously planned in order to provide the patient with comfort and refinement, with a bold physical and architectural structure, in welcoming environments, sophisticated floors and colors, interior decoration, greater use of natural lighting and enough details to break any type of trauma. and negative association with hospitalizations.

Members of the Ramos and Silveira families, clinical staff, authorities such as federal deputy Leur Lomanto Júnior, doctors, businessmen, collaborators and the press were present at the opening cocktail party after the ribbon and tributes were unveiled.

After the ceremony, in the new auditorium of the HR, which aimed to clarify the benefits of this new service concept, the general director of this unit, José Ramos Filho, sisters and doctors Regina and Vivian, as well as the matriarch of the family, Ioneide Silveira Ramos, honored some of the medical professionals who have been part of the history of HR, since its founding in 1976, alongside Dr. Jose Ramos Neto.

Excited, businessman José Ramos Filho also received a special tribute from his mother, Ioneide, who compared him to the figure of José do Egito, as a great administrator. In his speech as the prodigal son, he said that he was putting into practice “the project that began in the early 1990s with his father”. He also highlighted that the new apartments bring the comfort of home to the patient, which helps in his recovery. “Providing the patient and family with a welcoming, safe and comfortable environment makes all the difference”.

The former mayor of Eunápolis, Robério Oliveira, who participated in the event alongside his wife and former mayor of Porto Seguro, Cláudia Oliveira, celebrated the success of the new venture and confessed his satisfaction in “being present and being able to share another achievement for the family of Dr. José Ramos, his wife and children, and being able to receive a structure that is a reference for Eunápolis and the region is of great joy for all of us”.

THE NEW WINGS

With the new spaces, HR expanded and modernized its facilities, from 3,048 square meters to 6,339.3 square meters. This new space has 44 beds on the second floor, 10 pediatric observation beds, 10 adult observation beds, 10 adult ICU beds, 10 neonatal/pediatric ICU beds, 7 general surgery rooms, 2 humanized delivery rooms with bathtubs hydromassage, 38 beds on the first floor, 1 cardiac hemodynamics room, restaurant, auditorium, Echocardiogram, Electrocardiogram, X-Ray, Tomography, Ultrasound, Ergometric Test.

The new surgical center has 8 rooms capable of operating simultaneously. The new structure offers the medical community technology like the best hospitals in the country. Prepared for almost all medical specialties, the surgical center was created to perform elective surgeries and as a maternity hospital, including being able to perform natural childbirth with a pool for the mother to give birth immersed.

Every detail of its facilities has been planned in order to offer maximum comfort. In addition, Hospital Ramos continues to strive to meet all expectations regarding safety and comfort, putting the human being, the patient, first. Despite not serving the SUS, the HR serves, as always, the main and private health plans.

All the care used in the service techniques is also present in the beauty and quality of the new rooms, in the double, single and gold apartments, which follow all hospital protocols, but with the aesthetic harmony and comfort of the best hotels. Ramos Filho clarified that “hospital hospitality is not synonymous with luxury, but with comfort and quality, respecting the rules, functions and particularities of hospital service”. He stressed.

After the delivery of these new wings, the other areas will undergo renovation so that the entire hospital unit is covered in this new concept, with neutral colors and modern lines, which arouse a feeling of welcome, well-being and sophistication.

PIONEER IN ATTENDING BY INPS

The HR was inaugurated by Dr. Ramos in 1979. It was the first Hospital in Eunápolis to offer free medical care through the INPS (currently SUS), ensuring the right to quality health care for the entire population of the city. Among the modernization works that the Hospital has already undergone, the highlight is the one in 1997, when, among other innovations, the HR started to offer ICU “with the standard of the best hospitals”, as described in a newspaper article at the time.

THE FOUNDER

A brave Bahian, faithful friend, firm in his decisions and posture. These are some of the adjectives that describe José Ramos Neto, Dr. Ramos. Doctor, politician and family man, he built a solid history and left his legacy.

Born in the northeast of Bahia, in the semi-arid region, in the city of Valente, in 1948, he lived in Senhor do Bonfim and later in Salvador, where he finished high school at Colégio Antônio Vieira and studied Medicine at the Bahia School of Medicine and Public Health. His graduation in December 1972 was a turning point in his history.

A little over a month later, in January 1973, he landed in Eunápolis, becoming the fourth doctor in the village at the time.

In January 1973, he started working at Hospital Padre José Gualberto, where he stayed until 1975. After two years of work, he bought a house on Rua Duque de Caxias and opened his first clinic there: CliRamos. In 1978, he bought a plot of land on Avenida Rui Barbosa, downtown and in September 1979, at this address, he opened the José Ramos de Oliveira Hospital.

Dr. Ramos sought and managed to implement a public service wing, via INPS (which later became SUS). It was the first time that the population of Eunápolis enjoyed this benefit.

Affected by a degenerative disease, he began to have walking difficulties. And, on a Sunday, October 12, 2014, he passed away at the age of 66, after 42 years of service in Eunápolis.