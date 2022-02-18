How dietary changes can add up to 13 years to your life, study finds

There are no doubts about the influence of diet on health. In the last week another study pointed out this relationship. This time, scientists from the University of Bergen, Norway, published in the scientific journal “Plos Medicine”, an analysis that suggests that certain changes in diet can add up to 13 years of life.

According to the researchers, all age groups analyzed can benefit from adopting this eating habit. However, when started during youth the results are better, as the gain drops with the later change. The information is from the “R7”.

The study

The study estimated the increase in life time when adhering to a healthy eating and natural, based on whole grains and legumes, such as beans and lentils.

“Sustained change from a diet typical [ocidental — rica em carne vermelha, açúcar e processados] for an optimized diet from an early age can translate into a increase in life expectancy of more than ten years. Gains are substantially reduced by delaying the onset of changes, particularly as age 80 approaches,” the researchers concluded.

While the benefits are not the same, having a Balanced diet between the typical western and considered healthy can also increase longevity, although lower.

To reach that conclusion, the study looked at previous research assessing the impact on the risk of premature death for different food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, legumes, fish, eggs, dairy, red and processed meats, and sugary drinks.

From the results obtained, it was possible to develop a kind of diet calculator, to jointly assess the benefits of the researched foods. The tool should be used both by professionals, such as doctors and legislators, and by the population, to understand the impact of food choices.

It is worth mentioning that the research and, consequently, the calculator, have limitations. Since some of the studies analyzed associate the intake of certain foods and an increase or decrease in mortality, without proof of a causal relationship. Furthermore, the results obtained do not consider differences in risk factors or genetic vulnerability of some populations.

