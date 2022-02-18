How is it possible to block telemarketing calls? Find out here

There is nothing as uncomfortable as receiving several telemarketing calls offering a wide range of different services, ranging from credit cards to internet and cable TV plans. They often interfere with our day-to-day work, consume our time and, as they say: time is money.

But how to avoid these inconvenient connections?

“Do Not Disturb” Platform

The National Telecommunications Agency launched an option to block these telemarketing calls through the “Don’t disturb me” platform. Those interested in the service must enter the website and register.

After registration, these services will be blocked by the platform within 30 days. This has been one of the main means used to avoid these links.

Call Control Application

This application is available for Android and iOS operating systems, being very easy to use. One of the advantages of this application is that it blocks not only phone numbers from telemarketing companies, but also from unwanted contact numbers.

It also already has a list of telemarketing company numbers that can be blocked when selected by the user.

Mr Number

Much like the previous app, reported above, Mr Number blocks messages and calls. In this app, available for Android and iOS operating systems, it is also possible to block calls from a Specific or city area code. It is possible to register several numbers as spam in a database available in the application.

There are still settings on the cell phone itself that allow you to make a number unwanted and have it considered as spam. This functionality varies from device to device, as well as different operating systems.