How to know if my WhatsApp is being tracked – Metro World News Brasil

Launched in 2009, the WhatsApp messaging app has already passed the impressive two billion users mark worldwide.

For your privacy, end-to-end encryption works like a digital padlock that ensures the security of the information you send and receive via WhatsApp.

This technology helps protect you from hackers and other cyber criminals.

However, the messaging app has become a recurring target as it can store a lot of personal information.

How to know if my WhatsApp is being tracked – Web version

As detailed by the PSafe blog, it is possible to access the app via desktop browsers using the WhatsApp Web function.

That way, if someone takes your phone without your permission, plugs it into a computer, and gives it back to you, they’ll be able to instantly view your messages even when your phone isn’t around.

To find out if someone is monitoring your conversations through this function, open the app, go to Settings/Settings and select WhatsApp Web. If they are using your WhatsApp, the name of the device they are connected to will appear.

To disconnect, simply select Sign Out of All Computers.

Message history and media download

Alternatively, check your current conversations to see if there are any messages that were supposedly sent by you, or if there is any audio that you didn’t hear but appears as if it was heard.

If the Auto Download Media function is turned off in your app, also check if there are any photos and videos that you didn’t download.

As detailed by the page, this can reveal if you are being spying on the messaging app.

Credit (Reproduction – Freepik – @natanaelginting)

Enable 2-step verification on WhatsApp and ensure your privacy

Two-Step Verification is an optional feature to add even more security to your account. Upon activation, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp will need to be accompanied by a six-digit PIN created by you.

To activate, open WhatsApp and go to: Settings > Account > 2-Step Verification > Activate.

You will have the option to enter an email address so that WhatsApp can send you a link in case you forget your PIN.