‘I drank wine and took a bath naked’

Former participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Maria gave her first interview after being disqualified from the program. She shared how she was welcomed into the world outside the house, her views on the other players, and what she did after being kicked out.

The first thing I did was drink wine and then I showered naked. I called my friends, they were the first people I spoke to. Maria

In the “BBB”, as there is only one shower constantly filmed, participants need to shower dressed.

“I miss my trajectory and the things I’ve experienced. I miss the parties, the people, the pool, but at the same time, I don’t miss anything because taking a shower naked and eating whatever I want after spending four weeks at xepa priceless”, he confessed.

Maria also claims she was welcomed outside the house despite her dramatic elimination. She was one of four participants in “BBB” history expelled for assault.

When I was welcomed by mine, I was able to feel the external love, look at the internet, opinions, face my consequences. I’m very happy, because the repercussion was better than I expected. People understood that it was a game, that my attitudes were based on that. Maria

She also said that she received “a lot of affection” from the team and direction of the reality show, and that made her go out more calmly “to the outside world”.

About the rest of the cast, the singer stated that she “wants to see everyone out here regardless of what has happened”. “If you have to have a DRzinha, we will, but overall it’s peace and love,” she said.

I’m slowly reconnecting with Vitória [seu nome de batismo]. People were getting to know Maria, but I was very Victoria. I undressed. A lot has changed in me, I don’t know how to explain everything that is learned there. Maria

“It’s a house full of mirrors, with people who are our mirrors too. People’s attitudes say much more about our reaction than the attitude of the other in itself”, he reflected. “Since I was so real and raw in there, you expect people to be like that.”

I know I crossed my limit at that point. I dealt with it, missed the opportunity to be in there and show some more. I am aware that this is part of it too. But I’m ready to show you out here that that was a one-off thing, but everything else is part of me. Maria