‘I was born again’, says survivor of bus washed away in Petrpolis – Nacional

Passengers are stranded on the side of the bus in Petrpolis (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Luciano Nascimento, 26, was on his way to work when he was surprised by the storm that devastated the city of Petrpolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday (15/2). The young man, a resident of Bairro Mosela, was one of the survivors of a bus washed away by the flood.

The scene of the group of passengers stranded on the side of the bus circulated on social media. “We didn’t know what to do, it was almost two hours of despair. I was lucky, I was born again,” Luciano said in an interview with Estado de Minas.

Valet for a bus company, the petropolitan recalled the moments of despair he lived through and shared the story behind the images. “The bus was very full, people were trying to get out and the water was rising very fast”, he says.

Understand the story behind the images

In the images, two buses are carried by the current and a group of passengers fights against the force of the water in an attempt to leave the place. At one point, one of the passengers was carried away by the flood.

A few minutes before the situation became critical, the passengers received the help of two men from a nearby condominium. With ropes and a ladder, they tried to get people out. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here, but we don’t know their names”, says Luciano.

The young man, as soon as he was taken off the bus, joined the group trying to help the other passengers. “They (the two men) did their best, the force of the water was frightening”, he recalls with emotion. “Most, unfortunately, went away with the water.”

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.