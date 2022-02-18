Ibovespa future operates higher, following the exterior; investors continue to monitor situation in Ukraine

The Ibovespa futures operate higher at the beginning of the trading session this Friday (18). At around 9:15 am (Brasília time), the contract maturing in April advanced 0.59%, to 115,475 points, following the performance of the main international exchanges.

Outside, investors continue to monitor tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. In recent hours, the two sides have again accused each other of new bombings, as seen yesterday. Ukraine, meanwhile, said the number of Russian troops near its border has reached 120,000 – the country ruled by Vladimir Putin, however, continues to claim that it is withdrawing troops from the region.

Still speaking of the Russian president, the country’s authorities have disclosed to agencies that he will participate in military exercises this Saturday, which will feature the firing of ballistic and cruise missiles.

On the positive side, further diplomatic meetings are being scheduled. Today, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Choigu will speak on the phone. Also this Friday, US President Joe Biden talks with Western leaders on the issue. Next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“While tensions remain high and Ukraine remains on high alert, the news that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has reportedly agreed to meet with the US Secretary of State next week brings further relief as is interpreted as a sign of the Kremlin’s willingness to negotiate”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

While the situation is not resolved, the market continues to position itself with caution. In the United States, the Dow Jones futures advanced 0.37%, partially recovering after falling 1.78% in yesterday’s trading – the biggest one-day low since last September. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up 0.49% and 0.70%, respectively.

In Europe, the indices are in a similar situation. After closing sharply down this Thursday, today is the day for partial recovery. The UK’s FTSE rose 0.23%. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.31%. The continent-wide STOXX 600 is up 0.139%. Germany’s DAX, however, is down 0.07%.

Still on the Old Continent, investors also reflected on the publication of macroeconomic data. In France, for example, the unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 stood at 7.4%, better than the 7.8% expected by the market, and January inflation was within consensus, advancing 0.3%. In the UK, retail sales rose 1.9% in the first month of 2021, more than the projected 1%.

In Asia, finally, the trend was also mostly downward, with the indices following the performance of the West yesterday. Hong Kong’s tech companies have suffered a little more, with the Chinese government ordering food delivery apps to lower their fees.

China’s indices, on the other hand, managed to escape the downtrend – and boosted by policymakers’ attitudes. The country this week pumped capital into its financial system to generate liquidity and boost the economy, and today the government released a loosening of mortgage rules for homebuyers.

Japan’s Nikkei index fell 0.41% and Hong Kong’s HSI 1.88%. South Korea’s Kospi closed stable. China’s Shanghai advanced 0.66%.

In Brazil, the highlight is balance sheets

In the domestic scenario, what should have an impact on the performance of both the Ibovespa futures and the index itself should be the release of the balance sheets for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rumo (RAIL3), Taesa (TAEE11), Aeris (AERI3), 3Tentos (TTEN3), BR Properties (BRPR3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) released their results between yesterday evening and this morning.

