Ibovespa interrupts a positive sequence and closes below 114 thousand points; dollar reacts, but remains below R$ 5.20

After rising for seven consecutive trading sessions and reaching 115,000 points, the highest level in 5 months, the Brazilian stock market closed down following the international market, which fell again with the risks of a war between Russia and Ukraine. Amid mixed information about the presence of the Russian army on the Ukrainian border, diplomatic relations between the countries and the United States are becoming increasingly strained. The drop in iron ore and oil also weighed on the index.

The Ibovespa closed down 1.43%, at 113,528 points, after oscillating between 113,389 and 115,214. The financial volume was R$ 28.3 billion. Leonardo Santana, stock specialist at Top Gain, recalls that the inflow of foreign capital was the main catalyst for the sequence of increases in the Ibovespa, but today it ended up being overshadowed by the aversion to risk in the markets.

For João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, today’s fall can still be considered a one-off, without reversing the main trend.

The biggest increase in the index was Totvs (TOTS3), up 5.81%, echoing the robust numbers of the fourth quarter of 2021. Marfrig (MRFG3) and EDP (ENBR3), which also released results, followed, up 4 .22% and 3.63%, respectively.

The negative highlights were the shares of CSN (CSNA3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) which fell, respectively, 5.85% and 5.32%, followed by Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4), down 5.39%. The sharp drop in the price of iron ore in China due to high inventories of the product in the country put pressure on steel and mining stocks, which retreated en bloc. Vale (VALE3) dropped 4.3%, the biggest daily drop in three months.

The dollar reversed its three-day bearish trend amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the US and the US, that Russia would have increased the number of soldiers on the border.

The American currency closed up 0.76%, at R$ 5.166.

The yield curve also rose with risk aversion sentiment: DIF23, +0.02 pp, at 12.38%; DIF25, +0.13 pp, at 11.46%; DIF27, +0.17 pp, at 11.34%; DIF29, +0.16 pp, at 11.48%.

On Wall Street, the indexes closed sharply lower with the risk of an imminent war. The Nasdaq fell 2.88% to 13,716 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.78% to 34,311 points, while the S&P 500 closed down 2.12% to 4,380 points.

