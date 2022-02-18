iFood has more than 400 job openings in the IT field

THE iFood, an internet food delivery platform, has more than 400 job openings in the IT field. Check below for all the information and how to sign up!

iFood with new opportunities for the Technology area

THE iFood It is one of the best options for ordering food at work or at home. The company provides its users with a totally free application, where companies can register their restaurants and customers can follow the menu and place their orders through it.

Follow the opportunities available in the company:

(Corporate Identity Team) – Software Engineering Specialist;

(Development) – Software Engineer Security

iFood Mercado – Site Reliability Engineer (Full)

Data Scientist (Senior);

Data Engineer (Senior);

Data Architect (Senior);

Data Analyst (Senior);

BackEnd (Software Engineer) – Senior;

Engineering Manager Security;

Security Architecture and Threat Modeling – Security Engineer;

Support Engineer – Production;

Product Designer (Senior);

Product Designer (Full);

iFood Mercado – BackEnd Developer Person (Senior);

Response Specialist – Incident;

External Sales Executive;

Specialist in Public Policies – enchantment (exclusive vacancy for black candidates);

Experience Specialist (Developer);

Senior Traffic Coordination – Digital Expansion (exclusively for black candidates);

Software Engineer – BackEnd (women only);

Commercial Assistants (exclusively for residents of the state of São Paulo);

Senior Growth Analyst.

All roles require a complete degree in related areas, advanced knowledge in Power BI, SQL, Python and other assignments that change according to the desired vacancy.

how to apply

To occupy one of the positions offered by the iFoodthose interested who meet the basic requirements must access the registration website and fill in their registration form carefully.

