iFood has more than 400 job openings in the IT field

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on iFood has more than 400 job openings in the IT field 4 Views

THE iFood, an internet food delivery platform, has more than 400 job openings in the IT field. Check below for all the information and how to sign up!

iFood
Image: Market and Consumption – Reproduction.

iFood with new opportunities for the Technology area

THE iFood It is one of the best options for ordering food at work or at home. The company provides its users with a totally free application, where companies can register their restaurants and customers can follow the menu and place their orders through it.

Follow the opportunities available in the company:

  • (Corporate Identity Team) – Software Engineering Specialist;
  • (Development) – Software Engineer Security
  • iFood Mercado – Site Reliability Engineer (Full)
  • Data Scientist (Senior);
  • Data Engineer (Senior);
  • Data Architect (Senior);
  • Data Analyst (Senior);
  • BackEnd (Software Engineer) – Senior;
  • Engineering Manager Security;
  • Security Architecture and Threat Modeling – Security Engineer;
  • Support Engineer – Production;
  • Product Designer (Senior);
  • Product Designer (Full);
  • iFood Mercado – BackEnd Developer Person (Senior);
  • Response Specialist – Incident;
  • External Sales Executive;
  • Specialist in Public Policies – enchantment (exclusive vacancy for black candidates);
  • Experience Specialist (Developer);
  • Senior Traffic Coordination – Digital Expansion (exclusively for black candidates);
  • Software Engineer – BackEnd (women only);
  • Commercial Assistants (exclusively for residents of the state of São Paulo);
  • (Corporate Identity Team) – Software Engineering Specialist;
  • Senior Growth Analyst.

All roles require a complete degree in related areas, advanced knowledge in Power BI, SQL, Python and other assignments that change according to the desired vacancy.

See also: Ticket opens job and internship vacancies; see functions

how to apply

To occupy one of the positions offered by the iFoodthose interested who meet the basic requirements must access the registration website and fill in their registration form carefully.

Keep up to date with the News Contests!

See what success is on the Internet:

Graduated in Letters – Portuguese/English, and creator of the website Escritora de Sucesso, she seeks to expand everyone’s knowledge with relevant information on various subjects, as a writer. In Notícias Concursos, she publishes daily job vacancies that enable society to find first-hand opportunities.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Toyota’s Brazilian factory starts exporting engines to the United States – Prisma

Toyota’s Porto Feliz industrial complex in São Paulo will export 45,600 2.0-liter engines …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved