IML releases body of wrong child and family discovers when opening coffin at wake | Mountain Region

The Medical-Legal Institute (IML) of Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, released the wrong body of a child and the family only discovered the exchange of bodies when they arrived at the wake of the girl Helena, aged 1 year and 11 months.

“Unfortunately, another family recognized our Helena. The names were similar, but the family misrecognized it. That’s where you’re having this confusion. They recognized it as theirs and our Helena disappeared. We still don’t know,” said Guilherme Felicíssimo, the child’s godfather.

According to the Civil Police, the exchange of bodies happened due to a mistake in the recognition of the family made by a cousin.

Helena Leite de Carvalho, 1 year and 11 months old, is one of the victims of the storms that devastated Petrópolis — Photo: Personal archive

Guilherme stated that the family has been at the IML since Wednesday (16) to recognize the child. On Thursday (17), he got the documentation. Despite this, the child who arrived at the wake was not Helena Leite de Carvalho Paulino.

“The mother came here yesterday and recognized: ‘OK, it’s my daughter’. When it was time to send it, they sent the wrong body. They found out when it got there, the mother got there and said: ‘it’s not my daughter’. She recognized it here, but they sent the wrong body. She arrived there and when it was time to wake up it wasn’t her daughter”, he said.

The body of the other girl Helena, who was released by mistake for the wake, arrived at the IML escorted by the police around 12:10 pm for the exchange to be carried out.

Helena was the goddaughter of 17-year-old Maria Eduarda Carminate de Carvalho, Duda, whose body has already been recognized. In one of the most striking scenes of the Petrópolis tragedy, the teenager’s mother, Gizelia de Oliveira Carminate, 36, used a hoe to dig up the mud and try to find her buried relatives.

The family was getting ready for the girl’s 2nd birthday, which would be on March 17.

“It’s a hell of suffering, we’ve been in this battle since Wednesday, since when, unfortunately, we found the bodies without life. But we did. We knew it was a process, but not that it would be all this trouble” , said William.

Giselli Carvalho lost her daughter Helena, 1 year and 11 months old, in the storm — Photo: Social networks

In an interview with g1, Helena’s mother said that it took 9 years to get pregnant with the girl.

“Sometimes I think it’s a nightmare, that I’ll wake up and she’ll be here. It took me nine years to get pregnant, I wanted to do things right to be able to, and I only took advantage of my daughter for a year”, said Giselli Carvalho.

Giselli said she just wanted to get home and see that everything was fine in the middle of the rain that had washed over the city.

She walked from Cascatinha, where she works, to Morro da Oficina, where she lived with her family.

Along the way, he managed to talk to a neighbor who told him about the collapse.

Funeral car bringing the changed coffin to the Petrópolis IML — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues/ g1 Rio

The death toll reached 123, according to the Fire Department. According to the IML, there are 79 women and 41 men among the victims. Of these, 21 are minors. In all, 70 bodies were identified, and another 36 were released.

The IML also received parts from two other bodies – in this case, it is not possible to identify whether they are male or female, which is why it will be necessary to collect genetic material from relatives.