In the lead, Lucas proves he makes a better beyblade game than Jade Picon

Lucas' game is working on "BBB 22"

Lucas Bissoli won the lead this Thursday (17th) and surprised by putting together the most diverse VIP of the “BBB 22” so far. Barão da Piscadinha, as he was nicknamed, took representatives from all groups and showed that, despite being seen as a plant, he is more connected to the game than many participants.

Anyone who follows the broadcast of the 24-hour program knows that Lucas is the one who circulates the most among the groups and is present in almost every conversation. Even without saying much, the brother is connected to the game and makes moves that prove that he is not so lost.

Recently, for example, Lucas was the only one to vote for Tiago Abravanel. The public is stale of the artist and only he realized that putting him on the wall might be a good idea. Because of the approach with Arthur in recent days, Lucas should not indicate Silvio Santos’ grandson to the wall, but he also has in his sights Jade Picon and Brunna Gonçalves, both in “crisis” out here. Jade has not been pleased with her choices in the game and Brunna is such a plant that she is even forgotten inside and outside the house. Point for the Wink!

“beyblade” strategy

Jade Picon, who was leader twice, tells everyone that she makes the game “beyblade”, which means walking around the whole house and circulating through all the groups. In its two leaderships, however, the digital influencer showed that the strategy was not well developed. She became closer to Bárbara and Laís, indicated Arthur Aguiar to the wall twice and passed the image of a traitor to the public.

Double playing, or “beyblade” as Jade prefers to define it, is difficult and requires a lot of skills. Whoever is friends with everyone ends up being friends with no one. Out here, the public demands loyalty and consistency. Even without counting the four corners of the house that follows this strategy, Lucas is the best example of a “beyblade” of the season. He manages to play the Jade game without being criticized for it.

Lucas’ first right is not to mention that he plays the double game so that the other participants don’t use it against him, as Naiara Azevedo and Maria used to use against Jade in the past. The second right is to invest in solid relationships. In Lollipop Room, for example, Lucas is closed with Slovenia. In the comadres group, he is very close to Natalia. At Disney, Barão da Piscadinha chose Arthur Aguiar.

At some point, Lucas will have to choose one ally and abandon another. This can be expensive. So far, however, the strategy has been well developed. The choice of his VIP was even justified: Lucas took Eslovênia, Natália, Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada and Douglas Silva. Everyone is close to him. Douglas is the furthest away, but he took him in his VIP and that’s why he was chosen now. The leadership was all he needed to appear more in the editions that air on Globo.