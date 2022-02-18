In the sights of Botafogo and Corinthians, Luís Castro commands training in Qatar and says he is ‘totally focused’ for Monday’s game

Luís Castro is being disputed by Botafogo and Corinthians, but continues to work normally in Qatar, preparing Al-Duhail for the next game of the Qatar Stars League, on Monday, against Qatar SC, away from home.

According to the reporter Marcelo Braga, from “GE”, Luís Castro’s businessman said that there is still no definition. In quick contact with the journalist, the Portuguese coach said that “he is totally focused on Monday’s game”.

Earlier, journalist Jorge Nicola said that Luís Castro is saying goodbye to Al-Duhail, and his representatives are trying to arrange the termination with the Qatari club this weekend or, at the most, on Monday.

Fact is that Al-Duhail may not have any more pretensions in the local championship even before entering the field. Isolated leader, Al-Sadd wins the anticipated title if they beat Al Ahli at 10:45, in the game that takes place immediately before Castro’s team.