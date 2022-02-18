Income Tax 2022: Do I have to declare it?

Have you seen if you will need to file this year’s income tax return? Anyone who fits at least one of the situations detailed below will be required to fill out the IR 2022.

The deadline for submitting the declaration begins in March and should end at the end of April.

Received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 last year

The most common situation that requires the delivery of a declaration is the receipt of salaries, retirement or pension from the INSS, alimony, rental income or income as a self-employed person. All these sources of income are considered “taxable income” on the return.

If the sum of all these earnings last year exceeded R$ 28,559.70, it is necessary to pay the Income Tax. If you receive retirement and also rent income, for example, you should consider the sum of the two.

If you are an employee or work as a MEI, the amounts are paid by a company (legal entity). In the case of retirees and pensioners, the source of payment is the INSS, which is also a legal entity. For this reason, these amounts are included in the “taxable income received from legal entity” form of the declaration.

In the case of alimony, rent income and self-employment, the paying source is usually another individual. Therefore, these amounts enter the “taxable income received from individuals” form.

Received more than BRL 40,000 in exempt income

Another situation that forces a person to file an income tax return is having received amounts considered exempt or non-taxable in an amount greater than R$ 40 thousand last year.

The most common cases that fall into this situation are workers’ compensation and the withdrawal of the FGTS. The withdrawal can be for any reason, as in the case of dismissal or for the purchase of property.

If you have financial investments whose income is exempt, such as savings, real estate funds or incentivized debenture funds, check if the sum of all gains from these investments last year exceeded R$ 40 thousand. Be careful not to confuse the application balance with the income, which corresponds to the interest accrued over the past year.

It has assets and investments that total more than R$ 300 thousand

If you own real estate, vehicles, savings balances and other financial investments, or other assets that together totaled more than R$ 300 thousand last year, it is necessary to declare.

For real estate, vehicles and other assets, the value you should consider is what was paid at the time of purchase of the asset, not the current or market value.

Made a profit from the sale of assets, such as a property or vehicle

If you sold any property last year, such as a house, apartment, land, or even a motorcycle or car, and made a profit in this negotiation, you need to file an income tax return.

In addition to the declaration, you will also need to complete the program that calculates capital gain (GCAP 2021) and then transport the data from that program to the IR 2022 program.

Stay tuned, because you may already owe tax to the IRS. Payment of capital gain tax is normally due at the end of the month following the sale of the asset.

Used tax exemption on the sale of property for the purchase of another within 180 days

If you sold a property last year and purchased another within up to 180 days to take advantage of the capital gain tax exemption on the sale of the property, you also need to file a IR 2022 declaration, in addition to completing the GCAP 2021 program.

Trading on the Stock Exchange

You will be required to declare whether you bought or sold stocks, options, futures contracts or other securities traded on the Stock Exchange in the past year.

No matter the amount or amount handled, it is necessary to fill out the IR 2022, especially the “variable income” and “goods and rights” forms.

Received more than BRL 142,798.50 from rural activities or has a loss to be compensated

The rural producer who earned income of more than R$ 142,798.50 last year with his activity, such as agriculture, livestock, etc., must file the IR 2022. If he has accumulated losses in previous years, he can make the declaration to compensate for the losses.

Anyone who falls into this situation must specifically fill out the “rural activity” statement within the IR 2022 program.

Was living abroad and moved to Brazil in 2021

The Brazilian who was living abroad and returned to live in Brazil in any month of the last year, and remained in the country until December 31, 2021, is required to submit the Income Tax return.

Likewise, the foreigner who acquired the status of resident in Brazil in 2021, and stayed here until December 31, 2021, must also file the IR 2022.

A resident alien is considered to be one who obtained a permanent visa upon arrival in the country; or entered with a temporary visa and obtained a work contract in the country; or came to work as a fellow doctor of the Mais Médicos Program; or stayed in the country for more than 183 days, consecutive or not, within a 12-month period.

You can declare without being obligated. see why

You can also declare without being obligated. In this case, the purpose of the declaration is to receive back some tax amount that was withheld at source last year, or simply to prove your income or assets.

The declaration can be used to obtain financing from the bank or to obtain a visa in the passport to travel to another country. In this case, you can submit the declaration whenever you want, without a fine.

Deadline for submitting declaration ends in April

For those who are required to file the Income Tax return, the deadline to send the document to the Federal Revenue begins in March and extends until the end of April.

Anyone who delays delivery will have to pay a fine of 1% on the tax due for the month, with a minimum amount of R$ 165.74 and a maximum of 20% of the tax due.