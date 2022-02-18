Income Tax 2022: income report

Companies have until the 28th, the last working day of February, to send employees the report with the income for 2021. Banks and stockbrokers also have until the end of the month to provide the document regarding the income from financial investments.

The information is necessary to complete the 2022 Income Tax return. The data are used for the Federal Revenue to cross-reference information, to know how much you paid in tax over the past year and to check whether or not there was evasion.

Companies and financial institutions do not necessarily need to send the documents by post. They can be sent by email or made available for consultation via the internet or app, which is more common.

If you have a checking account or investments in more than one bank or brokerage firm, you must obtain information from all the institutions where you have funds.

The same goes for companies. If you worked in two or more different places in the last year, you will need to get the document with the income received from each firm.

What is the earnings report?

The income statement is one of the documents used to file the income tax return.

The document, which is also provided by companies to their employees, shows the amounts received by the taxpayer in the year, how much he paid with tax at source and how much he contributed to the INSS. It may also include expenses with the collective health plan and contributions to the company’s pension plan.

In the income report issued by banks and brokers, there are data on current accounts, savings, private retirement or any type of investment made by the taxpayer. All income for the year must be submitted to the IRS.

Retirees and pensioners must get a document from the INSS

Retirees and pensioners of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) must get proof of their earnings in the past year.

The extract can be consulted online. Just access the My INSS page. A password is required to access the system. If you don’t already have it, follow the steps on the website to get your password. It is also possible to make the query through the Meu INSS app, available for mobile phones with Android and iOS systems.

Report did not arrive. What to do?

If the report is not made available by any means until the beginning of March, the taxpayer must contact the company’s HR or the manager of the financial institution that failed to issue the document.

If, even so, the document is not delivered, the problem must be reported to the IRS.

If there are errors, ask for the report to be corrected.

If the receipt contains incorrect information, such as wages that were not paid or credited in the last year, or taxable and exempt income calculated together, the person must request a new corrected document before submitting the return.

If the corrected document does not arrive before the deadline for submitting the declaration, deliver the IR 2022 within the deadline with the incorrect numbers and then make a rectifying declaration.