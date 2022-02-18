Infection increases risk of mental health problems by 60%

There is, unfortunately, a relationship between the pandemic and mental health! This is what a recent study by the University of Washington, in the United States, points out and published in the scientific journal British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Despite the predominance of the Ômicron variant, a less aggressive sepa than Delta, giving countries the possibility to ease some restrictions, it is not yet known how long we will live with this pandemic, using masks and maintaining social distance.

Senate approves mental health care policy in schools

According to the American study, infection increases the risk of mental health problems by 60%. Disorders encompass anxiety, depression and suicidal intent, as well as changes due to the use of opioids, drugs and alcohol, sleep and cognitive disorders. Lead author of the research, Ziyad Al-Aly, noted that the findings “suggest a specific relationship between SARS-Cov-2 and mental disorders.”

Covid-19 infections “probably” contributed to more than 14.8 million new cases of mental health disorders worldwide and 2.8 million in the United States, Ziyad Al-Aly estimated. “While we have all suffered during the pandemic, people who have suffered from Covid-19 are much worse off mentally. We have to recognize this reality,” he said, adding that these conditions must be addressed “before they become a much bigger mental health crisis.”

