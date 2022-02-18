Inflation peak should occur between April and May, says BC president

On the 11th, the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, stated that inflation in the 12-month period should reach its peak between the months of April or May. According to him, the failure of some crops, as well as the rise in oil at the beginning of 2022, made the BC readjust its expectations.

In short, the BC stated that inflation would reach its highest point in January and February, before starting to decelerate. For the institution, Brazil continues to be pressured by international factors, but Brazil’s inflation has peculiarities, with energy and fuel prices increasing more than in the rest of the world.

The president of the Central Bank states that the estimate was that the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA – the country’s official inflation) would be at 6.7% in the 12 months ended in January, if energy and fuel costs were on average for other countries. In January, however, the index was at 10.38% in the 12-month period.

In addition, Campos Neto said that the rise in inflation in the world is not due to supply problems, but to a shift in demand after the recovery of the economy in several countries after the most acute phases of the pandemic.

“When we look at the bottlenecks, you can’t say it’s supply with production growing so much. Whoever believed it was a supply problem is reviewing it”, he said. “There was a shift not only in the demand for goods, but also for energy. The production of goods uses six times more energy”, concludes Campos Neto when talking about inflation.

Image: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com