Influencer is saved by father, who kills armed stalker who showed up at his house – Monet

Influencer Ava Majury (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

American teenager Ava Majury rose to fame without much effort, just sharing fun content in an unpretentious way on her TikTok account. The account, opened on the app in 2020, when she was just 13 years old, ended up gaining more than a million followers in just one year, with people who liked the videos in which the young woman danced and dubbed songs.

However, in testimony to the New York Times, Ava opened up about the horror story that involved the explosion of popularity on social media. She revealed that at the beginning of the pandemic, she began to be harassed by a fan who insistently approached her on three of her social networks: Tiktok, Snapchat and Instagram. Ava said she initially responded to the follower, named Eric Rohan Justin, 18, as she did to many other netizens who texted her. “I used to respond to my fans, like, ‘Hey, how was your day?”’ she told the paper.

However, Eric started to get in touch with schoolmates of the influencer, getting not only photos of the teenager, but also her cell phone number. Despite her young age, Ava already earns thousands of dollars in ‘pubs’ and sponsorships, but still, she received her parents’ permission to sell selfies – which have already been published on Snapshat – at the boy’s request. “I wasn’t sending anything of my body,” Ava said. “They were just pictures of my face, which is what I assume he was paying for. My whole thing is my beautiful smile – that’s my content,” she explained.

And that’s when the boy became more incisive, asking for explicit photos of the girl in exchange for money. That’s when she blocked Justin on all of her accounts, and the guy deposited about $600 in three deposits asking her to unblock him. And then Ava’s father, a retired police officer, chimed in and asked the guy to stop pestering the girl.

With contact prohibited, Justin adopted a dark stance, contacting Ava’s friends, saying he planned to attack the influencer. Justin asked a colleague of the teenager if he had access to a gun. In one text, he wrote: “I could just break down the door with a shotgun I guess.” At first, the girl’s family was not scared, as the boy lived hundreds of kilometers away. And the girl’s father thought he was another one of those bullies who hide behind keyboards.

But in July 2020 Justin showed that he didn’t just stop at the threat, he broke into the Majury family property and fired a shotgun blast at the front door of the residence. “All I remember is I heard it, felt it in my chest, looked up and there was a hole in my door with the shards,” Ava recalled. front lawn. Ava’s mother called the police. The retired policeman ran after the boy, but tripped and fell, letting him escape.

Waiting for the police, Ava’s father stood on guard, and before help arrived, Justin returned. The man told the young man to drop the gun, but Justin didn’t obey and pointed the shotgun at him. There was no option left but to shoot back. Justin was killed and, next to his body were found two cell phones with thousands of pictures of Ava.

Despite the traumatic experience, Ava remains active on social media and, according to her mother, she will not let “sick individuals” force her off social media. She believes the teenager has to use the platform and exposure to tell her story and warn parents and other young people about the dangers of social media.