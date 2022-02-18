Inmet issues warning of intense rain and winds of up to 100 km/h in DF | Federal District

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued “ orange alert “, what indicates danger of heavy rains and gusts of wind to the Federal District, this Thursday (17). The forecast is for showers of rain that can reach the volume from 50 to 100 mm, and winds up to 100 km/h.

The alert is valid until 10:20 am on Friday (18). There is a risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges. (rays).

NEXT DAYS: check the full weather forecast for Brasilia

check the full weather forecast for Brasilia CLOSED RADIS: see how an application that helps farmers restore the Cerrado works

According to meteorologist Andrea Ramos, the rain should continue until the end of February. “We are in the summer, which is, naturally, a period of much rain here. However, this year we also have the influence of La Niña, which changes the circulation of the winds, and has also brought a greater amount of rain to the region. Midwest”, he points out.

“In the month of January, the DF registered more rains than expected for the period. Now, in February, we followed the same path. The expectation of rain for the month is 183 mm, but we have already recorded 116% of that value”, he says. the meteorologist.

2 of 2 Rain hits the Federal District — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Rain hits the Federal District — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

According to the meteorologist, from Thursday to Sunday (20), the temperature in the capital is between 18°C ​​and 27°C. The relative humidity of the air is between 60% and 95%.

“We will have another rainy weekend. It will open a little sun, at times, but it is a masked sun, covered by clouds. The rains are scheduled for the afternoon and night periods”, says the meteorologist at Inmet.

Andrea explains that the orange alert, which had already been issued on Wednesday (16), should remain in the next few days as well. “We are maintaining and renewing the alerts, because the rains continue in the same pattern. And you have to be careful“, says the meteorologist.

See some instructions from inmetin periods of heavy rains:

Do not take shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges.

Do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising signs

Avoid using electronic devices plugged in

In case of doubt, the orientation is to seek help from the Civil Defense, by phone 199, or from the Fire Department, by number 193.