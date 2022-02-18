Inspectors investigate mortadella scam at SP Municipal Market

***FILE PHOTO*** SÃO PAULOS, SP, 02.16.2022 – Movement in the Municipal Market. (Photo: Zanone Fraissat/Folhapress)

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – After the fruit scam, merchants at the São Paulo Municipal Market are accused of carrying out the mortadella scam.

Procon inspectors were called in about a month ago to check complaints that the main ingredient in the famous São Paulo sandwich is sold under a different brand than the one advertised in front of the establishments.

“The owners of establishments did not prove the purchase of mortadella from the advertised brand and also did not show any closed pieces in the stock”, says the director general of Procon, Fernando Capez.

In operation this Wednesday (16), Procon inspectors fined at least two fruit stalls upon finding irregularities.

One of them makes sales without issuing an invoice. Another establishment was fined for keeping the scale hidden in the back of the tent, which prevents the inspection of consumers.

Sought, the concessionaire Mercado SPE SP said that it will investigate the complaints and punish if irregularities are found.

This Tuesday, the concessionaire sealed three stalls after complaints from consumers about abusive prices.

The day before, fines were imposed on ten stalls for disrespecting consumers.

According to the chairman of the concessionaire’s board of directors, Aldo Bonametti, about 20 consumer complaints are registered per day.