INSS releases income tax report 2022; learn to consult – 02/18/2022 – Market

Retirees, pensioners and other INSS (National Social Security Institute) policyholders can now consult the income report to file the 2022 Income Tax. year 2021, among other rules (see here).

The consultation can be made by computer or cell phone, at the Meu INSS Portal. For this, you must have a password to access the gov.br system. However, there is another way to check the data without needing a password: on the extractir.inss.gov.br website. For this, the insured must have data such as the benefit number, among others.

To make the query, access the website and enter all the benefit data, such as benefit number, date of birth, beneficiary’s full name and CPF number. Then go to “I’m human” and then to “Query”.

At the top, it should say “Calendar Year 2021”. This is because the declaration delivered in 2022 is based on last year. However, on this same site, it is also possible to obtain the document from previous years. Just enter the date on the home page. If you want, the retiree can print the document. To do this, go to the bottom of the page and click “Print”.

See the step-by-step guide to make the query on My INSS

Access the My INSS application or website and click on “Entrar com gov.br”

Inform the CPF and go to “Continue”; on the next page, enter your password and click “Login”

In the “Other services” line, click ” + See more”

Go to “Income Tax Statement” where there is a lion in blue

The “calendar year” must be 2021; click on the benefit number and the document will open

The amounts received will be informed in line “3 – Taxable Income, Deductions and Withholding Tax” or in line “4 – Exempt and Non-Taxable Income” ​

To save to your computer or mobile, go to the bottom of the screen and click “Download PDF”

How to declare income tax 2022

The IR declaration is sent over the internet annually between the beginning of March and the end of April. The rules and start and end dates of the deadline for sending the document will still be released by the Federal Revenue. Taxpayers must pay attention to those that oblige them to declare, as they are not just financial. However, those who are obliged to give an account cannot leave anything out.

The INSS income report must also be used by retirees and pensioners who will be reporting their children and grandchildren as dependents. The holder will have to inform all income received by the dependent, in addition to assets and rights, such as current accounts and financial investments.

The IR program simulates whether or not it is worth reporting dependents with income. This can increase the tax payable or decrease the refund. Anyone who informs a dependent and does not declare their income falls into the fine mesh.

For retirees over 65 years of age, tax exemption from the month of birth. In this case, if the insured is really dependent on the holder, it is worth informing him in the declaration.