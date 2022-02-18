Ipespe: Haddad leads in all scenarios in SP and reaches 38% with support from Lula and Alckmin

Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the race for the state government, according to the Ipespe poll released this Friday 18th.

The survey shows PT, in the first scenario, with 20% of voting intentions, tied with ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party), who should be Lula’s vice president in the presidential election.

Following are Márcio França (PSB) with 12%, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) with 10%, Tarcísio de Freitas with 7% and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) with 7%.

In a second scenario, without Alckmin, Haddad appears with 28%, followed by França with 18%, Guilherme Boulos with 11%, Tarcísio de Freitas with 10% and Rodrigo Garcia with 5%.

In a third scenario, without Haddad, the leader is Márcio França, who has 31%, against 15% for Tarcísio Freitas and 6% for Garcia.

When France is excluded from the dispute, Haddad reaches 33%, Tarcísio goes to 16% and Garcia is left with 7%.

The survey also shows that PT reaches 38% of voting intentions when supported by Lula and Alckmin.

PT and PSB, who are trying to form a federation with PCdoB and PV, discuss which name should run for government in São Paulo. Competitors are Haddad and France. The result of the survey may weigh in favor of the PT.

In an interview with Capital LetterFrance even said that it has more chances of victory than the opponent.

In the PT, the discussion, at the moment, is not seen as a priority. According to the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmann, the agreements must first be closed in Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Sul.

Read the full survey.

2022_02 RESEARCH IPESPE SAO PAULO