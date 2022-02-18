iPhone 14 Pro may even have 8 GB of RAM, matching the Galaxy S22

Update (2/17/2022) – HA

Months ago, shortly after the launch of the iPhone 13, there were already rumors of what Apple’s smartphone would look like in 2022, perhaps with a 48 MP camera and 8 GB of RAM. And this Thursday (17), a new rumor also brings the information that the company will invest in more memory not to be left behind by the newly released Galaxy S22. The information emerged in a post by insider yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver, citing sources inside the supply chain. He also points out that the pace of the production schedule of the new smartphones seems to be accelerating.

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu’s report at the end of 2021 also cited that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would have 8GB of RAM, which is a considerable increase from the current 6GB of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. . Despite this, the iPhone 13 is already considered faster than Samsung’s Galaxy S22, even though the South Korean company has been using 8 GB of RAM in devices since 2019, with the Galaxy S10. Still, employing these more powerful components can help clean up crashes and give Apple more of a performance margin.

Update (12/14/21) – JB

In a report published this week, analyst Jeff Pu reinforced some important details of the iPhone 14 line. According to the analyst, the 14 Pro and Pro Max models should come out of the box with screens of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. In addition, both will be equipped with three cameras, the biggest highlight being the 48 MP wide-angle main sensor. The telephoto and ultrawide lenses should keep the 12 MP of the current generation. The well-known and trusted Ming-Chi Kuo also shares Jeff’s view and adds that the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to record videos in up to 8K resolution. Already the chipset Apple A16 Bionic should work with up to 8 GB of RAMthat is, 2 GB more compared to the current iPhone 13 Pro. Another relevant detail is that all models must have 128 GB of storage by default, something that debuted this year.

















security

14 Dec

















security

13 Dec



Update (11/10/2021) – HA

iPhone 14 Pro gains render with rear cameras aligned with panel and front in hole in the screen

With the launch of the iPhone 13, speculation about the new generation of Apple smartphones that arrives in 2022 has already started. Now, it was the turn of designer Waqar Khan, an old acquaintance of conceptual renderings, to release a video showing the his vision for the iPhone 14 Pro. In the design, the notch is replaced with a hole-punch camera on the screen, and the battery percentage returns to the status bar at the top. The rear cameras are now aligned with the rear panel, as other rumors have pointed out. While only iPhone 13 Pro models have 120 Hz ProMotion displays, all four next-gen models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — can have this technology.

He too rescues the round volume buttons and highlights the A16 Bionic chip — which is not yet known, whether it will come out through the 5nm, 4nm or 3nm process. Last week, it looked like thanks to the issues TSMC was having with the 3nm process, Apple would have a third consecutive release with a 5nm chip. But a new report points out that the Taiwanese is pushing to start mass production of 3nm chips in the second half of 2022, which would allow the foundry to produce the A16 Bionic on its latest platform. And you, what did you think of this rendering? Leave your impressions!

Original article (10/12/2021)

Even though the new iPhone 13 line was made official a few weeks ago, information about Apple’s future family of cell phones has already started to circulate on the internet. This time, a new render introduces major changes to the look of the iPhone 14 Pro. The concept – that is, an image that does not reflect the real, but only ideas about a device – published by leaker Ben Geskin imagines the smartphone with the front camera present in a notch in the shape of a pill. See the post below:

Geskin would have used the rumors that already exist to show the image of the new design – especially the sensor for selfies – of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, he points out that the rendering was not based on any real product or not revealed so far. The look of this notch would resemble that of the Galaxy S10 Plus, only without being in the right corner, but in the center. The position displayed in the concept would still favor the hardware for Face ID.

















apple

17 Nov

















Tech

30 Sep



It’s important to point out that it’s not right about Apple going this route. Some rumors indicate the presence of a fingerprint reader, while others indicate that the company will not give up its Face ID technology. In addition, it would be possible to apply it without problems inside the pill imagined by the leaker. Among the other speculations about the iPhone 14 Pro is the possible presence of a titanium alloy chassis, which would bring more resistance to the device. So, what are your expectations for Apple’s next family of cell phones? Don’t forget to leave us your comment!