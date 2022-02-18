Iron ore sees biggest weekly drop in two years in China, down 19%

(Reuters) – Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange marked its sharpest weekly drop since February 2020, falling for a fifth straight session on Friday, as traders listened to heightened efforts by Chinese regulators to stem a recent spike in prices. prices.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission on Thursday told some steel raw material traders to release excessive inventories and reduce volumes to reasonable levels.

The directive followed a joint investigation with the market regulator in Qingdao, one of the country’s biggest iron ore ports, where inventories rose rapidly amid suspicions of stockpiling to raise prices.

Top-traded iron ore for May delivery on China’s Dalian Exchange ended day trading down 1.4% at 685 yuan ($108.28) a tonne after hitting 661.50 yuan, the lowest level since December 29. The contract is down 19% for the week.

Chinese spot market iron ore fell to $134 a tonne on Friday, down more than 10% from the five-and-a-half-month peak seen on Feb. 10, data from consultancy SteelHome showed.

