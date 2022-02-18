Is NFT Money Laundering? Find out what is behind the class of cryptocurrencies in which Neymar invested BRL 6 million and which delivered 25,000% profit in 2021

Is NFT Money Laundering? This question has become increasingly recurrent since the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) began to gain the spotlight of the financial market, both with high profit percentages as well as high prices.

To give you an idea, in 2021 this class of cryptocurrencies made a investment of BRL 5 thousand becomes BRL 1 million at an interval of 12 months. That is, had appreciation of 25,000% in just 1 year with a single asset.

And just a few weeks ago, the NFTs also managed to get out of the football player’s pocket Neymar The amount of BRL 6 million by a “simple” image of a monkey.

But what does all this mean, anyway?

To clarify whether NFTs are nothing more than a scam or whether they can be considered valid investments, we need to go back to the beginning.

The first recorded NFT in history was created in 2014 by artist Kevin McCoy and entrepreneur Anil Dash, during an event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in New York, which aimed to foster new ideas that brought together art and technology.

However, despite being 8 years old, NFTs only gained popularity last year after a millionaire sale of a digital work. It was a work of art, created over 5 thousand days, by the American artist Mike Winkelmann, the beeple:

Image: Christie’s reproduction

It’s like the original painting, but in a digital version. And its value is as relevant as that of the physical work, since the digital work was auctioned for $69 million (the same as BRL 383 million), which means one of the biggest sales of artworks made in history.

But they didn’t stop at works of art. In a short time, the NFTs also took on a leading role in music, digital games and even sports, such as football. And the dimension became such that even in the Rock in Rio they will be this year…

But all this still doesn’t explain why NFTs move so much money. After all, what is so valuable (or so fraudulent) to raise millions of dollars and reais every day?

Next, I show you the truth behind this technology.

NFT: scam or investment?

It may be that you are still not fully aware of what NFTs are, and if that is the case, that’s fine, I’ll explain it to you now. Quite simply, the Non-Fungible Tokens are digital certificates of authenticity.

In other words, they work as a kind of digital certificates that guarantee their owners the possession of something on Blockchain (the “account book” that records transactions with cryptocurrencies). But I know this is a complex subject, so here’s an example:

I imagine that, at some point in your life, you have already been a collector of some object. Stickers, coins, phone cards, mugs, some of them even with very relevant values. And it is precisely for this type of person that the NFTs were created, to collectors.

Single sign-on on Blockchain networks gave space for a new market for collectibles to be created. Therefore, anything can become an NFT. That’s why there are companies releasing tokens of all sorts of things now.

Music, GIFs, artwork, concert tickets with benefits, and even seemingly insignificant figures, like the one Neymar recently bought. What they all have in common is the exclusivitywhich may or may not value them over time and for them to be resold with a profit margin.

However, for some, this technology is nothing more than something completely absurd and that, therefore, can only be synonymous with a scam. This was the case with Itch.io, an online game selling platform, which recently questioned the credibility of NFTs:

A few have asked about our stance on NFTs: NFTs are a scam. If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet the we ask that please reevaluate your life choices. Peace ✌️ — itch.io (@itchio) February 6, 2022

“NFTs are a scam. If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than exploiting creators, financial scams and destroying the planet, we urge you to re-evaluate your life choices.”

However, what the platform did not realize is that NFTs are not just collectibles that could serve to enrich their creators, and thus, give financial blows to those who acquire them.

In fact, NFTs have a much more interesting use and they could soon completely change the way we deal with some aspects of everyday life. Have you ever stopped to think that Non-Fungible Tokens can be used, for example, to issuance of certificates?

So it is. In the very near future, you may have your driver’s license, birth certificate (or wedding) and even your vaccination card issued through NFTs. “And what good is that?” That’s what you might be asking yourself.

In a report with trends for 2022, the data company Messari explained exactly what would be the benefits and joys that documents in NFT format could bring to people’s lives:

“You won’t need to show your driver’s license every time you need to prove your identity – your digital signature will unlock access to your license’s NFT, or your health record, or your insurance, etc. We are talking about a 1000x improvement in the portability of our identities, and the consistency and comparability of our credentials.”, Messari for Crypto Trends 2022 report

So, to be clear here, NFTs are not scams, much less fraudulent. And if you’re still not convinced about the advantages they can offer in the future, no problem.

What I would like you to understand, however, is the potential that this technology holds and how much it can grow in the coming months and years. No wonder NFTs were quoted as a trend for 2022 even before the previous year ended:

Image: The Globe

You don’t have to like it, and it doesn’t even have to make sense at first. But the fact is, NFTs are already among us and all you can do is at least accept them. And, if you don’t want to settle for just their existence, you can go a step further and have the chance to make money from all this movement.

After all, I don’t know if you know, but it’s possible to profit from Non-Fungible Tokens even if you’ve never bought one before. This is because there are some cryptoassets directly linked to them, which increase in value when the NFTs in question are in high demand.

Why do you think Neymar spent R$6 million buying a monkey image, after all? He's not the only one, and he probably won't be the last.

Image: Exam

People are not caring what exactly they are buying, but rather the "hidden" potential in the tokens in question.

Believe me when I say that a lot of people will invest in this technology yet, this also happened with the bitcoin. And today no one wants to be left out.

