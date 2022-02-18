Israel announces end of health passport for Covid-19 – News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday afternoon (17) the end of the health passport requirement, claiming that the wave of contagion linked to Ômicron, a variant of the coronavirus, is rapidly decreasing in Israel.

“We are ending the use of the green passport [como se denomina em Israel o passaporte sanitário]as the wave of Ômicron is slowing down, with a sharp drop in the number of infected and critically ill people,” Bennett said in a statement following a meeting with Israeli public health officials.





In early February, the Israeli government reported that it had eliminated the requirement to present a green passport to access cafes, restaurants, bars, sports centers and hotels, although it had kept it for other places, such as concert halls and cinemas.

This week, thousands of Israelis drove to Jerusalem in cars and trucks from various parts of the country to protest against the health restrictions linked to the pandemic, following the initiative that emerged in Canada and imitated by several countries.

This train, which was intended to reach the Parliament (Knesset), caused huge traffic jams on Monday (14), with a honking in the background, reported AFP journalists.





Israel was one of the first countries to start a major vaccination campaign, in December 2020, thanks to an agreement with American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Currently, almost half of its population has received three doses of this vaccine, which, according to health authorities, helped to reduce the number of hospitalizations at the height of the wave caused by the Ômicron variant.

At the end of January, authorities had announced that those over 18 who are immunosuppressed or on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19 could take a fourth dose of the immunizer. By then, about 600,000 people out of a population of 9.4 million had taken the fourth dose.

Bennett has repeated on several occasions in recent weeks that he wants to fight the coronavirus, but above all by promoting vaccination and without “blocking” the country’s economy, which shrank a lot in the first months of the pandemic.



