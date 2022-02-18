Itaú opens voluntary redundancy program from March – 02/17/2022 – Mercado

Itaú Unibanco announced this Thursday (17) the opening of a new voluntary resignation program with a membership period scheduled to begin at the end of March, according to a statement.

The program’s criteria include being away for more than 30 days, being over 60 years old and working in areas that “will have their structure adapted to the reality of the market”. Itaú did not detail which sectors these would be.

The program applies to all companies controlled exclusively by Itaú in Brazil.

The estimated financial impacts for the program were also not disclosed.

“After the end of the adhesion period, the financial impacts and the number of employees who have joined the PDV will be disclosed to the market”, informed the bank.

In December 2021, the conglomerate had around 99,600 employees, an increase of approximately 3.16% compared to the end of 2020, according to data in the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of last year.

“The program involves a restricted group of eligible employees and aims to give those interested in leaving the bank the opportunity for a safe career transition,” reads the bank’s statement, which does not disclose how many employees are eligible for the program.

Itaú Unibanco announced on February 10 that it had achieved managerial net income of R$7.159 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, which corresponds to a 32.8% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

In 2021, the financial institution’s net income reached R$ 26.879 billion, up 45% compared to 2020.

Also according to Itaú, the POS “will not affect the quality and availability of its services to its customers.”

The bank’s branch network ended last year at 4,335 units, practically stable compared to December 2020.

“There is no justification for the reduction of jobs in the sector. At Itaú Unibanco, profits were equivalent to more than two and a half times the expenditure on personnel. The bank is able to pay all its payroll and there is still R$ 18.4 billion left over”, said Ivone Silva, president of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region, in a note,

Itaú shares were down this Thursday on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3. At around 1 pm, the shares retreated 1.17%, trading at R$ 26.13. At the same time, the Ibovespa dropped 1.07%, to 113,947 points.