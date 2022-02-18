Jaguar F-Pace SVR arrives with 550 hp V8 engine for R$ 793,150

Exactly eight months after introducing the restyled F-Pace in Brazil, Jaguar has unveiled the sporty SVR version with a new look. For R$793,150, the large SUV has a V8 engine borrowed from the stronger versions of the sporty F-Type. Even with generous proportions, it accelerates like a true bolide.

Supercharged by a supercharger, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR’s V8 delivers 550 hp and 71.4 Nm of torque. The British brand claims that it has improved the torque curve and, therefore, the SUV is stronger and more responsive. Power is managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

With these attributes, the F-Pace SVR reaches 100 km/h in 4 seconds and only stops accelerating at 286 km/h. It features exclusive suspension, dynamic chassis setup, improved and larger brakes with red calipers and 22-inch five-spoke alloy wheels.

raw look

Aesthetically, the SVR version differs from the others of the F-Pace by the presence of exclusive bumpers with larger air intakes, black details on the front grille and around the windows, air gap in the front fender, quadruple exhaust, rear spoiler and air extractor.

Inside, a sports steering wheel and bucket-style seats combine with a velvet roof, chrome pedals and aluminum finish: exclusive items for the SVR version. It is worth remembering that it recently won a new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro multimedia center with onboard internet, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

As standard, the sports SUV features four-zone digital air conditioning, panoramic sunroof, Meridian sound system, wireless cell phone charger, head-up display, PM2.5 particulate air filter, electrically adjustable steering wheel, headlight auto high, photochromic exterior and interior mirrors, exit alert and adaptive autopilot with lane assist.

