Japan relaxes border measures and also allows entry of 5,000 passengers per day

Currently, the maximum number of passengers from abroad allowed to enter the Japan is 3,500 a daybeing that from March 1st will be changed to 5 thousand, including those who come with a visa for the first time, except for those with tourism purpose.

According to the pronouncement of Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishidaat 7pm on Thursday (17)in addition to increasing that number, allowing more students and workers to enter, the quarantine period required for coronavirus infection control will be reduced to 3 daysunder certain conditions.

They are the presentation of vaccination certificates (2 doses) and depending on the country, as for those coming from places with less risk. It will also be necessary to present proof of a negative test for the coronavirus, before entry, upon entry and 3 days later.

Passengers with proof of having received the 3 doses of the vaccine will not be quarantined.

He also said that he intends to gradually relax the border measures.

Japan is one of the most rigorous countries and has been criticized

because of this Strictly speaking, Japan stopped accepting the arrival of 150,000 foreign students in one year, until the end of 2021Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno reported on the 15th.

Kengo Sakurada, director of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, highlighted at a meeting that the easing of border measures was late.

He emphasized that corporate activities and economic policies must be considered on the basis of the so-called “with corona”, as other developed countries do.

“There is no doubt that the collapse of the medical system must be avoided, but I don’t think there is a link between the arrival of people from abroad and the tight situation in hospitals”, criticized Sakurada.