JBS (JBSS3) Withdraws Proposal to Purchase Pilgrim’s Shares; 3R (RRRP3) returns block slice, balance sheets and more news

This Friday’s (18th) corporate news highlights the release of Cosan’s balance sheet (CSAN3), after the market closed.

Taesa (TAEE11) recorded IFRS net income of R$ 423.1 million in 4Q21, a decrease of 43.6% against a year earlier.

Rumo (RAIL3) reversed profit and had a loss of R$384 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, JBS (JBSS3) withdrew a bid to acquire the remaining shares of publicly traded Pilgrim’s Pride.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) confirmed the return of the 30% interest held in block POT-M-475, located in the Potiguar Basin.

Check out the highlights:

Cielo (CIEL3) announced today (18) that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cielo USA entered into an agreement for the sale of all shares of Merchant E-Solutions Inc. to Sam I Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary of Integrum Holdings.

Eneva’s board of directors (ENEV3) approved the 7th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, in the amount of R$ 1.5 billion.

Taesa (TAEE11) recorded IFRS consolidated net income of R$423.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 43.6% against a year earlier.

heading ([ativo=RAIL3)

A Rumo (RAIL3) reverteu lucro e teve prejuízo de R$ 384 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021.

O Ebitda teve queda de 44,6%, a R$ 419 milhões.

NeoEnergia (NEOE3)

A NeoEnergia (NEOE3) reportou um lucro de R$ 635 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021, um desempenho 36% inferior na comparação com mesmo período de 2020.

Segundo a empresa, o desempenho foi impactado pela reclassificação de Belo Monte para “Ativo mantido para venda”, com ajuste não caixa negativo de R$ 482 milhões.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

A BR Properties (BRPR3) reportou prejuízo líquido de R$ 47,4 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021 (4T21), revertendo o lucro do mesmo período de 2020.

A Aeris (AERI3) reportou lucro líquido de R$ 18,1 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021 (4T21), montante 15,9% superior ao registrado em igual etapa de 2020.

Energisa ([ativo=ENGI11])

Energisa (ENGI11) entered into an agreement to acquire 2,330,105,717 shares issued by Gemini Energy, at a price of R$0.353037 per share, considering the assumption of the net debt of R$1.734 billion held by Gemini.

Vamos (VAMO3) reported net income of R$117.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year (4Q21), up 116.8% from 4Q20, when it reached R$54.3 million.

In 2021, net income was BRL 402.4 million compared to BRL 179.2 million in 2020, an increase of 124.6%.

BMG Bank (BMGB4)

BMG Bank (BMGB4) reported recurring net income of R$48 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 49.8% lower than in 2020.

Accounting net income totaled R$ 48 million in 4Q21, a decrease of 36.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

The 3 tries (TTEN3) reported net income of R$167 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a growth of 49.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

