Jornal Nacional exposes Bolsonaro’s threat against Globo’s concession

This Thursday’s edition (17) of Jornal Nacional used the speech of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), to expose Jair Bolsonaro’s threat against the renewal of Globo’s concession. Despite not contextualizing the case, the television news program led by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos showed an excerpt in which Barroso dealt with the subject.

“The minister [Barroso] did not mention the name of Jair Bolsonaro, but listed a series of acts of the president considered affronts to democracy”, announced the anchor of the journalist of the broadcaster.

“It was not just verbal exaltations of the dictator and torture, but concrete and worrying actions”, began the minister, who listed a series of acts by the President of the Republic, such as participation in events that called for the return of the military dictatorship (1964-1985) and persecution of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

In the sixth and seventh items, Luís Roberto Barroso mentioned the attacks against the press and addressed the issue of Globo. “[Bolsonaro fez] Threat of non-renewal of the concession of a broadcaster that does independent journalism and [esteve em casos de] verbal attacks on journalists and press agencies, among others”.

The speech at the TSE took place because the minister commanded his last session as president of the court. From the 22nd, Luiz Edson Fachin will assume the position in the highest electoral court in the country.

Globo Concession

Even without the direct mention of Globo’s name, Barroso was talking about the station, as Bolsonaro has been insisting on this topic since his first year in office. Last Saturday (12), in an interview with the radio program of former Rio de Janeiro governor Anthony Garotinho, Bolsonaro returned to the subject.

“Globo’s concession renewal is right after the first round of this year’s elections [em outubro]. And for my part, for everyone, you have to be up to date. We’re not going to harass anyone, we’re just going to enforce the legislation for these concession renewals. We have information that they [Globo] will have difficulties, we don’t want to persecute anyone”, said the president, who added:

Since 2010 I started to feel the weight of Globo’s campaign against me. During the year of the campaign, in 2018, that was also huge. I was accused of being racist and homophobic, everything you can imagine, and with no proof whatsoever. Everything was enhanced. They did everything to bring me down, but they couldn’t. Many people in Brasília have always said that I am a national hero, because nobody can resist two months in Globo, and we are resisting more than three years in office.

wanted by TV news, Globo declined to comment on the case. By law, it is the prerogative of the President of the Republic to determine whether the concessions for electromagnetic frequencies must be renewed or not, every 15 years. The final decision, however, rests with the National Congress.

For renewal, three-fifths of the senators are enough. To cancel, the mission is more difficult: the votes of two-fifths of deputies and senators are required. The current concession expires on October 7.