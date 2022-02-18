LATAM Pass offers up to 12 points per real spent on the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22

THE LATAM Pass is offering up 12 points per dollar spent in the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 in several partners! The program launched promotions for boosted accumulation in the purchase of the new smartphone in American, Magalu and Pontostore, the official LATAM Pass store. The promotion is valid until Thursday (17) or while stocks last.

bonus

12 points per dollar: exclusive to LATAM Pass Club members;

10 points per dollar: other customers.

partners

American

Make your purchases through the link provided on the LATAM Pass website; Click on “Login”; Choose the model of Samsung Galaxy S22 you want and proceed with the purchase.

Magalu

Access Magalu through the LATAM Pass website; Click on “Login”; Choose the model of Samsung Galaxy S22 you want and proceed with the purchase.

Pontostore

Access the Pontostore website; Choose the desired Samsung Galaxy S22; Proceed with payment.

purchase example

Check out the partner purchase process below:

American

During the purchase process it is possible to see a banner informing about the promotion. However, when accessing a product it is not possible to see how many points will be accumulated with the purchase:

Magalu

During the purchase process it is possible to see a banner at the top of the site informing about the promotion. However, when accessing a product it is not possible to see how many points will be accumulated with the purchase:

Pontostore

During the purchase process, it is indicated, below the product price, how many points will be accumulated. Note that the parity reported is 10 points per real:

Still, we advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

If you were thinking about acquiring the new smartphone from Samsung and you are focusing on your accumulation of points in the LATAM Pass, this could be a good opportunity to guarantee a lot of points in the program.

Despite this, be sure to compare with other offers and opportunities available at the time of your purchase.

To participate, make your purchases at Americanas, Magalu or Pontostore.