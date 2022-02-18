Leak expert predicts when the first trailer comes out

The content creator specialized in GTA which hit the date of the announcement of GTA 6 is now predicting when we will have the first trailer for the game.

The analysis comes from the profile TezFunz2which, on January 4, had indicated that GTA 6 would be announced as early as 2022. In just under a month, on February 3, the producer Rockstar made an official post confirming that the game’s development is already “well underway” .

About the first trailer, he has now commented on the website GTAForums that it is most likely to come out in May.

According to Rockstar’s history, trailers for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 came out just days after the official reveal that the games were in production.

But according to TezFunz2, GTA 6 must be different because lately Rockstar “only makes announcements before Take swag calls two [empresa controladora da Rockstar]. So it’s safe to say that we could expect more news in May.”

The way now is to wait. In the meantime, check out our Game Trends podcast episode on what to expect from GTA 6:

