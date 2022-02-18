Learn how to activate the gold security seal within the Gov.br portal

Since last February 14th, all Brazilian citizens are looking for forgotten or “lost” money that they could receive. This is because the government has released access to the “Values ​​Receivable” system, where it is possible to check if there is any amount still available to be redeemed.

Several citizens were happy to know that there is money waiting for them. However, to withdraw the amounts you must have a gold level in the Gov.br portal account.

This level concerns access security within the government system. The objective is only to protect the data, as they refer to the redemption of amounts of money. In all, there are three levels of security: bronze, silver and gold.

How to increase the security level on Gov.br?

The account level upgrade can be done digitally, through the system or platform app itself. It is possible to validate access through your bank’s internet banking or through the Access Management System of the Ministry of Planning. There is also the option to perform face validation by Senatran or the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In addition, the user can use the digital certificate.

Step by step (internet banking):

On the Gov.br portal, access the tab with the list of trust seals;

Find Internet Banking options;

Select your financial institution (bank);

A page will open to access internet banking;

Ready, just release the security seal for your account.

Step by step (digital certificate):

In the list of seals, choose “Registration validated by digital certificate”;

Release the registration by card or token and choose “Read Digital Certificate”.

Step by step (face validation):

Choose the “Face Validation” option;

Select “Generate QR Code”;

Open the Gov.br app on your phone and tap “Read QR Code”;

Point the camera at the image and read it;

Now just select the option “Make facial recognition”;

Position your face and finish the process.

Step by step (SIGEPE):