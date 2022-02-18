learn how to lose weight and still get rid of stress

Who has never heard that saying that says “who sings, their evils amaze”?! But did you know that the same goes for those who dance? Zumba is arguably one of the fastest growing dance modalities, as it combines the best of dance and aerobics, being a great exercise for the body and mind.

Created in Colombia, in the 90’s by the choreographer Beto Pérez, the modality that mixes movements such as samba, salsa, reggaeton and hip hop, with its own aerobic exercises, has gained adepts all over the world due to its efficiency in bringing physical results and a significant stress reduction.

Democratic, this activity can be practiced by both children and adults, without age restrictions.

What are the benefits of Zumba?

Zumba, being a complete exercise, stimulates the muscles of the arms, abdomen, back, buttocks and legs, in addition to bringing numerous health benefits, including:

It accelerates metabolism and, consequently, loses weight, as you can burn from 600 to 1,000 calories in 1 hour of class.

Helps to reduce fluid retention, eliminating toxins and improving blood circulation;

It strengthens the heart, causing an improvement in the cardiovascular system by increasing the heartbeat, increasing the volume of blood in the body.

Relieve stress, as the songs in the classes, being mostly Latin rhythms, are extremely contagious, improving the mood and relieving stress.

The person who practices Zumba can see an improvement in mood, increased self-esteem and even reduced anxiety, because when practicing physical activity the body releases serotonin and endorphin hormones, which are responsible for the feeling of well-being.

However, it is important to note that before starting any physical activity, the ideal is to consult a doctor, in order to avoid possible future problems.