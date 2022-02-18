Legal framework for own energy: what changes for the consumer | Economy

Share on WhatsApp

The own generation of energy takes place, for example, with the use of photovoltaic panels for solar energy.

Those who use solar energy receive a subsidy – a term rejected by entities in the sector, such as the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar) – by not paying for the cost of distribution.

In general, a consumer usually pays for the energy consumed, for the cost of transmission and for the investments that a distributor makes to set up the distribution network.

What changes with the legal framework?

Today, those who already generate their own energy do not pay tariffs for the cost of distribution. The project maintains this benefit until 2045.

The legal framework provided more legal certainty for those who produce their own energy, according to Absolar’s assessment. Previously, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) regulated activities through resolutions.

“This shows one of the great advances that the law has brought, which is legal certainty. Those who invested in the current rule will not have a retroactive change that harms their investment”, says Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO of Absolar.

“This benefit will last longer than a solar panel”, ponders Nivalde de Castro, professor at UFRJ and general coordinator of the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel).

In addition to current beneficiaries, anyone who requests the service within 12 months of the enacted law – that is, until January 7, 2023 – will receive the subsidy.

And for those who join later?

There will be two transition groups depending on the date of joining. gradually, the consumer will be charged for the cost of the electrical infrastructure only when he injects energy into the grid.

“Everything that the consumer generates and consumes inside his house, in his company, on his farm, will not pay anything”, says Sauaia, from Absolar.

Today, whoever injects energy into the grid earns a credit and can use this credit in full. In other words, it can cut down energy in the same proportion when using the infrastructure.

1. Accession after January 7, 2023 until July 7, 2023:

For consumers who join by mid-July 2023, there will be a “discount” of 4.1% on the energy that was injected into the grid to pay for the electrical infrastructure.

This discount percentage will be calculated in kilowatt hours (kWh). In other words, at the beginning, of every 100 kilowatt-hours injected into the network, four will stay to finance the infrastructure.

The consumer who is in this group will have a longer transition rule, until 2030.

From 2031, the consumer falls under a new rule that will still be established based on new calculations by Aneel.

2023 – 4.1% of the injected will remain in the network.

– 4.1% of the injected will remain in the network. 2024 – 8.1%

8.1% 2025 – 12.2%

12.2% 2026 – 16.2%

– 16.2% 2027 – 20.3%

– 20.3% 2028 – 24.3%

– 24.3% 2029 – 27%

– 27% 2030 – 27%

– 27% 2031 – Rule to be defined

“It’s a very gradual rule, of 4% per year. When we take into account that the electricity tariff in Brazil increases above this value and that the price of solar energy equipment has been falling year after year, the consumer will not feel the significant impact of this process”, says Sauaia, from Absolar.

2. Accession after July 7, 2023

The consumer falls into a shorter transition rule. The rule is the same until 2028, but from the following year the percentage is not yet defined. See below for the rule.

2023 – 4.1% of the injected will remain in the network

– 4.1% of the injected will remain in the network 2024 – 8.1%

– 8.1% 2025 – 12.2%

– 12.2% 2026 – 16.2%

– 16.2% 2027 – 20.3%

– 20.3% 2028 – 24.3%

– 24.3% 2029 – Rule to be defined

How big is the solar energy market in the country?

Absolar estimates that the country’s own energy generation totals 9 gigawatts.